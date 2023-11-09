We ignore the traffic rules en masse. Dutch, Belgians, French and Spaniards: all Europeans drive through red lights on a large scale, cycle on the sidewalk and park in a disabled space. And almost all of us think that we ourselves are doing fine and that others in particular are exhibiting aggressive or dangerous behavior. More than nine in ten Europeans believe that ‘other road users take too much risk’.

