Members of the We Are All Police initiative in the Community Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police carried out several humanitarian tasks, through more than 156 thousand volunteer hours during the past year, which included providing a helping hand and assistance to community members, in light of the precautionary measures to confront the emerging Corona virus (Covid-19).

More than 3,500 members participated in organizing 146 events, as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to achieve its strategy to preserve security and stability gains, to strengthen the crime prevention system, to enhance awareness and the values ​​of loyalty, belonging, cohesion and community solidarity, and to spread the culture of volunteering. The Director of the Community Police Department in the Community Security Sector, Brigadier Dr. Hammoud Saeed Al-Afari, stated that the activities of 2020 varied between raising awareness of the importance of adhering to precautionary measures to confront the virus, various societal issues, and supporting the stability process.

He pointed out that text messages in Arabic, English and Urdu were sent to all community groups, as part of community awareness efforts.

He emphasized the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in raising the competence of “We Are All Police” members, through training and developing skills in various policing fields and increasing the sense of security, as part of its development plans to devote leadership and overall quality standards to policing fields.

He mentioned that the members of “We are all police” distributed personal protective equipment such as masks, hand sanitizers, and others, and participated in organizing and securing the entry of the public, during the inspections of workers in industrial areas. They also distributed four million and 500 thousand breakfast meals during the last month of Ramadan, and educated about 850 A thousand shoppers in shopping centers the importance of adhering to the preventive and precautionary measures.





