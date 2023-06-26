The crown would go to Peru. The actress and host Valeria Florez finally finalizes the process of representing the country in the international beauty pageant Miss Supranational 2023. Remember that Valeria was chosen to compete after she came second in Miss Peru 2022. For the hope of Peruvians, the singer is the favorite to bring the crown of the competition home, according to various renowned international missologists. Before heading to the airport, Valeria addressed the Peruvians and sent an encouraging message.

“We are about to go to Poland, we are on our way to the airport. As of today we are Peru in the Miss Supranational. See you”, held.

