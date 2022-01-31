Undoubtedly, the demand for public security —in a democratic state— is a demand that applies to society as a whole, in general. It is clear that in a democracy the State is obliged to protect the life, property and freedoms of all citizens, in general. And it is also true that in any democracy that is respected, there are not or should not be first-class and second-class citizens in terms of the guarantee of public security.

And if all of the above is true, you must ask.

Why is the urgency of providing greater and more efficient protection to journalists more relevant in Mexico? Are journalists —are we— first class Mexicans?

Could it be that the rest of the citizens are —we are—, second class Mexicans?

The truth is that a functional society, with full rights, should not grant special protection to any social sector, in particular. However, the Mexican State, like many societies in the world, is a dysfunctional State and specific activities, such as informing and/or criticizing, are professions stigmatized by power itself. It is not new to anyone, for example, that every day, from the Palace, the president demonizes his critics and incites society to fight them.

It is enough to remember the classic: “Don’t overdo it, because you already know what is happening… society knows what to do”; vulgar imitation of “I don’t pay them to hit me”, by the also populist and autocrat López Portillo.

It is also not new that, even before coming to power, AMLO ordered and paid for a costly campaign against the author of Political Itinerary, in an attempt to shut me up.

The serious thing is that if the president is the first to persecute and lynch journalists, we can imagine the message that reaches the village bosses, the tyrants of state governments and, above all, the mafia bosses. Yes, the message that reaches the de facto powers and criminal bosses is the same as that of Palacio: “the best journalist is the journalist who is silent or dead.”

And curiously, those formal and factual powers are the ones that daily stigmatize journalists for the supposed privileges of their profession. They accuse, for example, that the importance of their social work and the value of their activity in informing and creating public opinion is false. And it is also true that those who think so have a dose of reason.

Why?

Because in a society of full freedoms, as has already been said, the work of a doctor, architect, engineer… should have the same importance as that of a journalist.

In any case, the difference is located in two bastard twins who have perverted the Mexican State.

1.- The authoritarian populism that is back in Mexico, with López Obrador.

2.- And the urgent need of the power in turn to hide reality and silence all criticism of the resounding failure of the AMLO Government.

Ultimately, the objective of the criminal attack against Mexican journalists is the typical “exemplary punishment” of López Obrador.

That is to say: “Look what happens to those who dare to question the dictator López!” And what happens to journalists critical of López?

They are killed. And point. The worst thing is that the Mexican State does not lift a finger. Basically, the aim is to put an end to the central objective of journalistic activity; the construction of the so-called “public opinion”; institution of the modern State which, at the same time, is the pillar of democracy.

Do you doubt it?

Here is the best example: the Spanish Constitutional Court defined the importance of public opinion as follows: “Freedom of expression and the right to information are not only fundamental rights of every citizen, but also signify the recognition and guarantee of the fundamental political institution , which is free public opinion, inextricably linked to political pluralism, which is a fundamental value and a requirement for the functioning of the democratic State”.

In other words, it turns out that information and opinion make the bricks to build that powerful institution called “public opinion”, which is the true engine of democracy.

Yes, the journalistic work of informing and criticizing is the fuel that makes “freedom of expression” possible; engine of all freedoms. In short, without “information” and without “opinion”, human societies would not have reached where they have.

That is why tyrannies, such as AMLO’s, do the impossible to silence journalists, who demand justice and protection for their union, but in reality they are demanding justice and protection for all citizens.

Yes, we are all citizens, not just journalists.

