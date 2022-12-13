Today, our Moroccan national team is playing its sixth match in the Qatar World Cup 2022 against the French team, the champion of the previous version, “Russia 2018.”

The beginning of the dream was the qualification of the Qatar national team, the host country, who was unlucky in its opening meeting with Ecuador, and the surprise of the Saudi team by defeating its Argentine counterpart, then the surprises rolled in, with Tunisia’s victory over France, to drop the mask from the invincible teams in the World Cup, as if they are the ones who can achieve achievements without Our Arab teams since the first participation of the Egyptian team in 1934 in Italy, followed by the qualification of other teams, and the share of our team was the historic qualification in the 14th round of the tournament in Italy 1990.

The Moroccan national team, led by its coach Walid Rekragui, who took charge nearly three months before the tournament, was able to overcome the impossible in its past five meetings with Croatian teams in a goalless draw, and beat Belgium and Canada in the group stage, Spain in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarter-finals. We hope, and all Arabs, to overtake France in the semi-finals and achieve our dream, which has become close to realization with the effort of the “Atlas Lions” who have proven to us as Arabs that we are no less than other European and South American teams in embracing the cup that is dear to all the teams of the five continents.

All the ingredients are available and prepared, and although we have failed to make the best use of them since our Arab teams entered the arena of professionalism, and if it was incomplete in implementing its provisions, the Moroccan team came under the leadership of one of its sons to prove to all of us that we are capable of achieving the impossible, which is no longer confined to a team from the two continents without Other teams from other continents.

Yes, we are optimistic about overtaking the French team, the world champion, and we are optimistic about achieving an achievement that will put us at the forefront of the football ranks in the world. Today, it has become close to our reach if our stars exercise caution in the course of its half, and whatever the meeting results in, the Moroccan national team will remain the talk of generations until it tries again to achieve hopes.

#Morocco