Putin calls himself an infantryman during a visit to a special forces university in Chechnya

Russian President Vladimir Putin called himself the same foot soldier as everyone who is defending the country’s interests during the special operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He said this at a meeting with volunteers at the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) in Gudermes, Chechnya.

During the conversation, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov told the president that the volunteers present at the meeting were equipped with all the necessary equipment and weapons. Putin approvingly patted Kadyrov on the shoulder. “I’m just an infantryman,” the head of the republic said.

We are all infantrymen. We are all in the same position in this sense. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin later said that he would like to have more soldiers like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. During a visit to the new Prophet Isa Mosque in Grozny, he recalled discussing with Akhmad-Khadzhi Kadyrov the need to restore the capital of the Chechen Republic. “It was he who made the decision to restore Grozny, it was his decision,” Putin noted. The Russian leader pointed out that Akhmad-Khadzhi Kadyrov’s son is now successfully implementing his father’s ideas in real life.

If I had more of these infantrymen, I would be very happy, but even one such infantryman is worth a lot. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin Meets Volunteers at Special Forces University

During his trip to RUS, Putin met with volunteers preparing to be sent to the SVO zone and spoke about the fearlessness of Russian fighters. The Russian leader pointed out that fear is necessary when conducting military operations, but it must be overcome.

Although you should be afraid, [мужчины-добровольцы] overcome everything for the sake of the homeland, for the sake of our people Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin also named volunteers heading to the SVO zone as the reason for Russia’s invincibility. “As long as we have men like you, we are absolutely, absolutely invincible,” he said.

The head of state observed tactical and fire training sessions and met with commanders of Chechen special forces participating in the SVO at the command and control center. The president was shown samples of foreign small arms, many of which were obtained during the fighting in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the SVO, almost 19 thousand volunteers have been trained at the special forces university. During the training, the fighters undergo accelerated tactical, physical, psychological, medical and combat training courses.

Putin flew to Chechnya for the first time in 13 years

Putin arrived in Chechnya on August 20. Ramzan Kadyrov in comments to reporter Pavel Zarubin notedthat the head of state has not been to Chechnya for 13 years. At the same time, he, a politician, pointed out Putin’s awareness. “The president knows everything, is up to date on everything. You are even surprised sometimes,” he said. Kadyrov also promised to show Putin everything he wants.

Before visiting the Chechen Republic, Putin visited North Ossetia. During the trip, he met with the head of the republic, Sergei Menyailo, and after talking with him, he went outside to talk to residents. The Russian leader also visited Beslan and visited School No. 1, in the gym of which 20 years ago terrorists held more than 1,200 hostages.