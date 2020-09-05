Little by little, bookstores are seeing customers return while the novelties of the literary season appear on store shelves. Report in the 12th arrondissement of Paris.

The literary sector has been put to the test by the coronavirus epidemic and the lockdown. The strict sanitary rules apply to customers as well as to the booksellers themselves. Despite this, in-store sales are gradually picking up, but not necessarily thanks to the most media outings of this fall, such as in the Atout Livre bookstore in the capital. The stand is in full view when entering this famous bookstore in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. “This is the literary season”, notes a client. “Alice Zeniter !, she exclaims while discovering her latest book. I had read his last book which I really liked. “

>> Six things to know about the post-Covid-19 fall literary start

All the novelties are present. However, customers are not yet scrambling to find them. For example, a man has just checked out with a large volume under his arm: “It’s a big book of 600 atlas pages.” So, not much to do with the literary re-entry. “I am a French teacher but the start of the literary school year does not particularly interest me”, he says. Same disinterest for another client: “I don’t trust bestsellers and much talked about books. I research it myself.”

The customers of the bookstore are all masked. This does not visibly diminish the pleasure of searching the shelves and making new discoveries. “It’s restrictive, it bothers me a lot, but nevertheless, it’s absolutely essential today, says a client. I had come home to look for a book and discovered that there were detective stories that I love. That’s why it’s always an interesting place. “

In reality, for these readers as for the management of the bookstore, more than the literary re-entry, what counts is the re-entry period. After the deconfinement, it is now that bookstores have the feeling of really recovering their activity. “We are all happy to be back to a more or less normal activity and we say to ourselves that life is almost starting again in the bookstore”, explains Simon Gémon, bookseller at Atout Livre, where readers are also resuming their habits.

The faithful come to see Emmanuel Carrère, Camille Laurens or Amélie Nothomb. And then, little by little, with the start of the new school year, there will be a little more room for discovery.Simon Gémon, bookseller

“We expect something rather normal as long as we have the right to open, as long as the conditions allow us to welcome the public normally”, continues the bookseller with a fear that this could change: “But day by day, like for six months now, it’s becoming a little habit”. A habit that will probably have to be preserved well beyond this literary re-entry.