She was only 23 years old, she was a model student, always smiling: the Suor Orsola University in mourning for the death of Federica Rivoli

Student of the Suor Orsola University of Naples who disappeared at the age of 23. Federico Rivoli she passed away at a young age and the news shocked all who loved her.

Friends and fellow students are incredulous. Numerous messages published on social media to greet Federica Rivoli.

It’s one of those stories you never want to read. Federica Rivoli, student of our University and student representative in the Joint Commission in Psychology: human resources, cognitive ergonomics, cognitive neurosciences, has passed away. We want to remember you with your smile. We are close to the family and to all the people who knew Federica. You will continue to live forever, within us.

These are the heartbreaking words of the Student Representative of the Suor Orsola Benincasa University.

Even the Rector, after the sad news, he published a long post of condolences and sent his closeness to the 23-year-old’s family. In memory of her, a minute of silence in all the University offices.

It will be a short but intense minute, within the ancient walls, it will be a fitting tribute to dear Federica.

A piece of news, as declared by the University itself, which has left everyone stunned.

At 12:30 a.m. will also be celebrated mass in memory of Federica Rivoli in the church of the Immaculate Conception. All Federica’s friends and fellow students have chosen to get together to remember her and say goodbye for the last time.

No one can still understand what happened. Many have joined the family, heartbroken by such a premature loss. Federica’s friends are remembering her on her social networks with heartbreaking goodbye messages. She was a model student, known and well liked by all.

A girl of only 23 always with the smile on the lips. And that’s exactly how everyone will remember her. Federica’s light will continue to live in the heart of all his companions.