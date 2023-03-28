The former president of Taiwan Ma Ying-jeou said on this Tuesday (28.mar.2023) that the people of the marina and both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and share the same ancestors. He started on monday (27.mar) a 12-day historic visit to China.

This is the first visit by a former Taiwanese leader to the country since 1949, when the end of a civil war led to a split between the island and the mainland. Taiwan is governed independently, but China considers it part of its territory, as a breakaway province.

“People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and are descendants of the Yan and Yellow Emperors.”, said Ma, quoted by Reuters. According to the agency, Ma used Chinese words that mean people of Chinese ethnicity, instead of referring to nationality. Chinese consider Emperors Yan and Yellow as their ancestors.

The speech by the former president of Taiwan was made during a visit to the mausoleum of Sun Yat-sen, in the city of Nanjing. Sun is often called the father of the nation. He played a key role in the overthrow of the Qing Dynasty in the early 1910s, China’s last imperial dynasty.

The trip to China takes place at the moment when the voltage between Taiwan and Beijing is high. As the island moves closer to the US, the Chinese are using political and military means to try to pressure Taiwan to accept its sovereignty.

“We sincerely hope that the two sides work together to pursue peace, avoid war, and strive to revitalize China.”, said Ma. “This is an unavoidable responsibility of the Chinese people on both sides of the Straits, and we must work hard.”

Ma Ying-jeou is a senior member of Taiwan’s party Kuomintang, of opposition. He has already held a meeting with the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingin Singapore in late 2015, just before his country elected current president Tsai Ing-wen.

The vice president of Kuomintang, Andrew Hsia, visited Beijing in February. He met with CPC (Communist Party of China) senior leader Wang Huning. That trip was criticized by the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party), which governs Taiwan, accusing the Kuomintang of wanting “sell” Taiwan.

In February, Chinese authorities went to the island country for the 1st time since the beginning of the pandemic. They participated in the Lantern Festival, which celebrates the 1st full moon of the Lunar New Year.