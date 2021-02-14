The polls are opened. It starts this 14-F Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air, the song said. Fear is also in the air. You breathe in the environment. “Not scared, I’m scared.” It is said by Adrián Martínez, 27, second member of one of the polling stations set up at the historic headquarters of the University of Barcelona, ​​in the middle of Gran Vía, one of the large polling stations in the center of Barcelona. “This is absurd. They tell us to stay home and make us come. But couldn’t they have left it for later? », Asks this young man from Dénia, but living in Barcelona, ​​who covers his mouth with a double mask.

‘In these circumstances it doesn’t make any sense. Let the judge come and sit down if he wants »

Jose Antonio Perez

Next to him are José Antonio Pérez, 47, the son of Galician immigrants, a voter for Ada Colau and a Catalan speaker. Also Marvin, 43, and Ana, 57. These last three have been called as substitutes and keep their fingers crossed that they don’t have to sit at the polling station: 11 hours straight, from 9 in the morning to 8 in the afternoon. The four of them have started talking without knowing each other and come to the same conclusion: it is an absurd risk that they take for fear of being fined. ‘In these circumstances it doesn’t make any sense. Let the judge come and sit down if he wants, “says Pérez.

And that the polling stations are armored in terms of security measures. In this university where we are, everything is ready. The table has finally been established normally. As will 99.99 of the tables throughout Catalonia, as the authorities have advanced. We are without a doubt facing an electoral day that is as exceptional, as the situation in Catalonia is exceptional. It is what you have to vote in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic. A party of democracy under that sword of Damocles, which is the risk of contagion that Adrián, José Antonio, Marvin and Ana speak of.

A woman votes at a polling station in Hospitalet de Llobregat / JG

Manel and Carmen, pessimism, but not because of the pandemic



Manel, an 80-year-old retired merchant, born in Barcelona, ​​was the first Catalan to inaugurate the Mercado de la Concepciò its conversion into an electoral college. This municipal market, located in the heart of Eixample and one of the most popular, welcomes middle-class voters, who like Manel have wanted to get up early to go to the polls. He has come early because in a couple of hours this lover of classical music has an appointment at the Auditori, where today, coincidences of life, the National Orchestra of Spain plays. Manel says that he is not afraid of contagion, that for him coming to vote is like going to the pharmacy or the workshop where he buys the bar every morning. The members of the polling station have not touched his ID or his ballot, which he has brought from home. Everything has been as aseptic as the operating room of a hospital. Hey Manel and what about Catalonia can be fixed? We asked him. «Very difficult, I see it tremendously complicated. I have seen many things in my life, but this is really difficult for me. And not even with the experience of his 80 winters, this man, often tired of his glasses fogging up when he speaks, does not feel unable to give advice to untangle the ‘procés.’ I wish I had it, but I don’t have any.

“I am very pessimistic as to whether these elections solve the Catalan problem in general”

Carmen

A meter and a half from Manel, keeping a safe distance, Carmen waits her turn to cast her vote. She is 69 years old and also retired as a university official. He carries a daily newspaper in one hand, which is appreciated, and he says that he has followed the recommendations of the electoral authorities to attend between 9 and 12, which are the hours reserved for the elderly. Carmen does not hide her concern about the health situation. The coronavirus in Catalonia is slowly receding, but even so it infects two thousand Catalans every day and kills 52. And yet it worries much more about what comes out of the polls, what happens from tomorrow. “I am very pessimistic that these elections solve the Catalan problem in general,” he says after his mask. “We need high-minded politicians, from both sides, from Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but especially from here.” His preference, and he says it by gently stroking his elegant gray hair, would be “a progressive pact of the left that thinks that Catalonia is divided in two and that it is necessary to agree on realistic minimums, reasonable for all and effective for the economy.”

Manel was the first Catalan to inaugurate the Concepciò market / JG

For the rest, in La Concepciò, the day is passing with absolute tranquility. Everything is perfectly organized and nobody seems to remember a Valentine’s Day, with few roses. Those around here are left for San Jordi.

Normal abnormality



The day is running at the moment with normal abnormality. We will have to see the other result in fifteen days. The Catalans have to speak today behind the mask. But at the moment all those consulted agree: «There is fear and a lot of restlessness. In-person voting in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic is absurd. But if they force you to come, there is no other choice. It is 9 am. Barcelona dawns gray and with a very fine rain. Ruth, the ERC representative, and Valeria, the PSC representative, chat amicably at the door of the University of Barcelona. “This is the most cordial thing you are going to see between our two parties.”