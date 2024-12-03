We are afraid to die because life goes on

This week I was reading a report by Andrea Farnós about the preparation movement, the weight of its industry – 107 billion dollars a year – and the gradual growth of the number of people who adhere to a movement that, in my personal opinion, makes more sense every day. . In the United States it was Hurricane Katrina – or the management laissez faire of the catastrophe – which led many people to the conclusion that the only two things inevitable in this life are death and taxes, and, since the second could not prevent the first, many ended up adhering to the Coast Guard motto US: semper paratus, always prepared; for what may happen. In Spain, the passage of DANA has been the latest update of the intergenerational trauma that climate change is causing; These catastrophic movements are the portrait of a world so accustomed to shock that slogans such as that only the people save the people are burned into our collective conscience.

Preparationism seems to me to be a legitimate position; I, who am from Murcia, prefer to have a backpack with energy bars and a tent under the bed than to trust that, if one day the sky falls on us, López Miras will be able to run out of the hotel booth. Odysseus to do something useful. I see the problem in those who make preparationism a way of life; If you spend your entire life waiting for a disaster and it doesn’t happen, it’s normal to get frustrated. No one builds a bunker in their backyard without somehow wanting to feel smarter than their neighbor when the bombs drop. Preparationism, survival, in a capitalist world, seeks to amplify the Hobbesian struggle of one against the rest; It is the survivalism of difference: surviving to be right. That is why there are those who prefer to carry a .38 in their backpack rather than a flare gun, because once the bells are rung they will not want to know anything about anyone.