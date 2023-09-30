A school-age child in Guayaquil. Miguel Canales

Estefanía walks with her books close to her chest, at an accelerated pace. She is 10 years old and lives in the Recreo neighborhood, on the same street where a child and his mother were murdered the day before. She wears a red hemmed skirt, sneakers, and a white t-shirt with the logo of her educational unit. He could not go to school, because his center is included in the list of the 34 institutions that the Ministry of Education of Ecuador decided to close to face-to-face classes in the city of Durán, taken over by organized crime, due to the wave of violence in which children have also been victims of brutal crimes at any time of the day.

He enters the house with the homework that he has copied from another classmate, who lives a few blocks away because there is no computer in his house, the only cell phone cannot be charged and his mother could not afford to pay for the internet service. It is eleven in the morning and at that time she would be playing ball or hot potato with her friends. “It’s like playing catch, so that the one with the potato doesn’t catch us,” she smiles as she explains the dynamics of the game and dictates the names of each of her friends and that of her teacher who says that she prefers that she be the one. I explained mathematics to him, his favorite subject.

Lourdes, her mother, does not agree with classes being virtual, despite the fact that for several months other mothers and fathers of students from Durán schools have held protests to demand that classes not be in person. “It is true that it is very scary that in a shooting something could happen to the children, but they do not learn as they should while in class, they must be there with a blackboard and their teacher,” says the mother, because her other son José , nine years old, barely writes his name and a couple of sentences. “What should happen here is that the authorities guarantee the safety of the children,” she adds. Lourdes talks to her children about how to take care of themselves, what to do in case of a shooting, “to get on the floor and crawl to the room under the bed, as far away from the windows as possible.” It is the daily lesson to which they are exposed by living in Durán.

The measure ordered by the Ministry of Education is decreed after a wave of unstoppable violence in Ecuador, in which 5,320 violent crimes have been recorded so far this year, of which 1,900 have occurred in the cities of Guayaquil and Durán. The educational authorities had resisted the measure of virtual classes, because they consider that children are more protected at school than in neighborhoods where criminal groups impose their law with bullets and recruit children and young people. According to the Police, they have detected that 16% of students in the most dangerous area of ​​Guayaquil, the Nueva Prosperina sector, are linked to a criminal gang. “There are more than 200 students for each educational establishment,” explains Roberto Santamaría, head of the Nueva Prosperina District.

“Those recruited are children between 12 and 17 years old. “It is the ideal age for these criminal groups because that minor cannot be held accountable, the worst they can give him is a socio-educational measure,” he adds. The Police have also determined that these students are dedicated to extorting teachers and other students inside the schools. “For example, they demand a dollar from them so as not to hit them,” says Santamaría.

In a distorted scene of what a school should be like, a group of police officers have entered the classrooms of nine schools in the Nueva Prosperina sector. They search students’ backpacks, look for drugs, any type of weapons or explosives, and obtain evidence. “There is micro-trafficking, weapons and we have videos of an armed student who shot inside the school,” adds the district head.

The protocol prevents them from entering with weapons, but according to Santamaría, the Ministry of Education has been asked to have a school police officer in the centers where high levels of violence and infiltration by criminal gangs have been detected. “A police officer within the schools who gives confidence to the teachers because they are the ones who are being extorted,” says the district chief, who explains that they ask teachers for up to $2,000 to let them work and it gets worse at the end of the year. school by the so-called “year pass”, when they are forced to be given a certificate of having finished the school period even if they have never gone to classes.

“Currently in Durán we live in fear, it is like living in war,” Consuelo, a teacher at a school in that city, describes the anxiety in which school hours pass. “The worst moment for many of my students is when school dismissal time approaches,” says the teacher, who is concerned about the anxiety symptoms that many of her students have. It happens suddenly. Or because they tried to rob them when they went to school, or because they hear sounds similar to gunshots, or because they confuse the sound of a balloon exploding and the kids panic.

“One of my students came in one day with shaking hands. She was crying, she was short of breath, she couldn’t breathe well, we helped her at that time by doing some exercises, but no one cares about the children’s mental health either,” says Consuelo. “When we refer the cases to the Ministry of Health, they give them an appointment with the psychologist every three months, how are they going to help them like this when their bodies ask for help, because they already somatize the fear.”

The inhabitants of Durán feel paralyzed by the violence, their testimonies are a reflection of the failure of a security policy of the Government of Guillermo Lasso to confront criminal gangs, which focuses on decreeing states of exception as in the case of Durán. The president extended the presence of the military for 30 days without obtaining positive results.

The violence was already terrifying in Durán when almost two years ago the bodies of two men were found hanging from the pedestrian bridge at the entrance to the city. Then the kidnappings of bus drivers, vendors and shootings began at any moment. “It is a shame to see 12 or 14 year old children with rifles walking through the streets, very calm, as if that were not serious,” Lourdes describes what she sees from the window of her house in the Recreo neighborhood.

“Virtuality is not the solution,” claims the teacher. “Does having the kids at home put an end to the hitmen or criminal gangs? The issue here is that the institutions are not doing their job and as a teacher I cannot do the work of the Police. “I educate, the Police have to do their thing, which is to provide the security that we don’t have now.”

Still they have done it, even putting their own lives at risk. Teachers take turns guarding outside the school at students’ arrival and dismissal times. “One day, a man appeared at the exit and threatened with a knife that they would give the cell phones to two of our boys. They didn’t have any, they screamed and the teacher who was closest had to defend them. Luckily the thief ran away,” says Consuelo, who claims that children’s right to education is being taken away due to violence in a small city that is no longer under state control.

