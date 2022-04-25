According to the STF minister, many cases of arrest are the result of failures of the Brazilian State

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Cármen Lúcia stated that the anti-democratic attitudes present in Brazil are a reflection of “sad historical repetitions of what we have not yet been able to overcome”. In an interview with the newspaper The globethe magistrate said that the understanding of the Republic for Brazilians is “more difficult” because of the history of colonization “extremely imposing and authoritarian”.

“We are a democracy in which there are still anti-democrats. So we need to socially build democracy and the broader Republic. That’s what makes us more republicans.”he said.

Carmen Lúcia also highlighted press freedom as part of the fundamental right to information. According to the minister, making the judiciary more understandable is part of the democratization of justice.

“Authority has to be exercised democratically, not authoritatively. When we proclaim the result, say that ‘accepts the embargoes with infringing effects to provide the regimental grievance in the special appeal’, the citizen does not understand”he said.

When asked about the revisions to the Lava Jato convictions, as is the case of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Cármen Lúcia said that there is no setback, but that the investigations need to be carried out in accordance with the law. Last year, the STF overturned PT’s convictions in the operation’s proceedings.

The minister also said that “you hold a lot and hold it badly in Brazil”. “We don’t talk about prison or birds today, and are you going to arrest a human being? Except in very special cases, because it is against the idea of ​​humanity and freedom. Law needs to overcome this phase. The Brazilian prison system is horrible and in many cases it was the state that failed”he said.