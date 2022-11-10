The day has arrived. After multiple reports, the subscription with commercials is now available in Netflix. Earlier in the week, Mexico and Canada were the first countries to offer this option, but right now, users in 12 different regions can already pay less, but at the cost of seeing a couple of ads every hour.

Considering that this will be something completely new for many, below we answer some of the most frequently asked questions about this subscription plan.

How much does the level with advertising cost?

In the United States the price of this subscription level is $7 dollars, $3 dollars less than the basic package without advertising. In the case of Mexico, the cost of this subscription is $99 pesos per month.

Will the prices of the other levels also increase?

NopeNetflix is ​​not increasing the prices of its existing plans.

What are all the Netflix plans?

Until now, Netflix had three tiers of subscriptions at different prices, all of which were ad-free: Basic, Standard, and Premium. In select countries, including Mexico, an additional level has been added: Basic with ads.

Are current plans changing with the release of ads?

The Standard and Premium plans have not changed. Nevertheless, both Basic and Basic with Ads get 720p HD quality video.

How do I sign up for a basic plan with ads?

Once the new level is available in the country where you live, you can sign up as a new member or upgrade your existing subscription to the cheapest level.

How many ads will I have to watch on Netflix?

Netflix said the average is no more than four to five minutes of advertising every hour.. Ad breaks will occur before your show starts, and in the middle of your schedule in a scene change.

Can I skip or fast-forward through the ads?

Nope. You can pause the ad, but you can’t skip it or fast-forward.

Is the entire Netflix library available on the Basic plan with ads?

Nope. The ad-supported tier doesn’t necessarily pay for any part of the catalog, but a “limited” number of titles won’t be available to watch due to licensing restrictions, Netflix said. The number of titles excluded from ad-supported members is about 5% to 10% of the library, and varies by country, depending on the company.

Can I download for offline viewing in Basic with ads?

Nope. With the basic membership with ads you cannot download series and movies to watch offline.

Will kids get ads in the new plan?

If they’re on a kids profile, they won’t. Children’s profiles will not publish any type of advertising.

Recall that Netflix chose to offer this subscription option to offset the financial problems and loss of subscribers that they have faced since the beginning of the current fiscal year. Now we just have to see if this tactic has positive results for the company.

Via: Netflix