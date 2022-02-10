Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gave us a little glimpse of the next expansion, dawn of ragnaroka few months ago, where he showed that we would be facing something big.

Recently, Ubisoft He showed in more detail everything that will be included with the new content, which could be the most ambitious that the study has proposed for this IP.

Before going into detail about what they showed us from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarokwe leave you the official trailer.

back to mythology

If you had the chance to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, surely you will remember that at a certain moment you take control of Odin to visit some mythological characters such as Thor and Loki. In this new expansion you will once again embody the mighty god, although your mission will be different.

Your new assignment will be to rescue Baldr, and for this you will have to venture into the hostile lands of Svartalfheim, where new contacts and tough enemies await you.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok It retains the signature mechanics of the main game, but adds abilities that truly completely change the way you fare in combat.

Odin will not only have a new weapon with new moves, he will also have the ability to gain powers to turn the tide of battles.

The polearm opens up a new branch of skills, and not only that, as it also allows gear to be upgraded to divine quality to increase its stats.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok does make you feel like a god

As we mentioned before, in this expansion you will be able to use powers that go beyond simple weapon skills.

Ubisoft showed us some of them, starting with the ability to transform into a raven to check the terrain and attack from the sky.

This ability allows us to make much more tactical movements before launching ourselves fully into combat.

You’ll also have the ability to create a small army by reviving enemies you defeat, giving you an extra edge in the toughest of times.

An immense landscape to explore

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok It will add around 35 hours of gameplay and introduce us to a new location to explore.

The landscape design is simply beautiful and motivates you to explore it to unravel its secrets.

This land, as beautiful as it is hostile, presents a new challenge that you will not be able to leave behind once you reach level 340.

TOAssassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok It will arrive on March 10.

