Monster Hunter Rise It is one of my favorite games on Nintendo Switch. Since its launch in March 2021, I have put in almost 200 hours. I’ve completed all the main quests, and I’m only missing a few beads from the expansion, sunbreak, which arrived in June 2022. In September of last year it was announced that this title has exceeded 11.2 million units sold, becoming the second most successful installment in the series. This milestone was reached after nearly two years on the hybrid console, and just under one on PC. However, this is not the end for this chapter in Capcom’s history, as we are only days away from the arrival of Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass day one.

The idea of ​​bringing this acclaimed title to new platforms not only makes sense from a sales perspective, but is something fans of the series have been asking for for a long time. Monster Hunter World managed to sell more than 18 million units sold. Although part of this number had the opportunity to enjoy the most recent installment through the Switch or PC, it is also true that a percentage simply have not been able to experience the events that take place in the Kamura Village. Along with this, we are facing a version that substantially improves the performance of the title on consoles, and offers an experience very similar to the one sold on Steam.

In this way, I have had the opportunity to play Monster Hunter Rise, once again, from the ground up, only this time on PlayStation 5. While the base experience and story have not undergone a single change, I cannot deny that the idea of ​​playing at more than 30fps on a console with a capacity higher technique was something that completely intrigued me. Is it worth entering Monster Hunter Rise today on PlayStation and Xbox? Are the new visual options worth the purchase if you already own the game on PC or Switch? Then I clarify all your doubts.

the true potential

Monster Hunter Rise on Switch it was already something amazing. The game runs at a very stable 30fps, with the occasional drop in the hectic moments. Although some techniques were used to offer a good performance and a 1080p resolution in the dock, it is also true that the textures and other sections were not at the level of what many expected. It was clear that there was a lot of room to visually improve this installment. Considering that the PC port arrived last year, we already knew what to expect when it was announced that this installment will be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Still, I was quite surprised when I started my adventure on the PS5, and the improved visual aspect was something that immediately caught my eye.

Before we jump right into the way the game looks and runs, it’s important to mention that Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 it has three visual modes. The first of these comes by default when starting the adventure, and offers us a 4K resolution at 60fps. The second option is very, very similar, offering the same resolution, with a couple of improvements, and the same frames per second, albeit with the possibility of running into a couple of occasional drops. You may wonder: what is the difference between these? Well, it’s all in the details. By choosing to prioritize graphics, things like shadow quality and textures are more refined and offer a much greater visual experience.

Last but not least, the option to play at 120fps is offered, but at 1080p and sacrificing part of the quality found in textures, shadows and other visual points. My recommendation, and the way I’ve played, is the second mode, the one that gives preference to graphic quality. Although the difference between what we find in the default option and the one that I have just recommended can be noticed, there is no real sacrifice in the frames per second. Both still deliver a solid 60fps, and in all the time I’ve played I haven’t encountered a single moment where this number fell below what was promised, and even if it did happen, it’s not something that really affects the experience. .

I am totally impressed with the way it looks and runs Monster Hunter Rise on the PlayStation 5. Talking about the hard data is one thing, but seeing the game running is another. The moment the improvements made to this section became clear to me was when I was hunting a Basarios, and after doing enough damage, its rocky exterior revealed a jade-like glow within. In the Switch version, this damage was simply a texture of a different color, but here it’s clear that we’re dealing damage to what is basically a rock monster.

This isn’t just limited to the Basarios, each and every monster in the base game has a number of improvements to their textures that effectively display the damage they take on a hunt. In the same way, it is a delight to see these creatures just walk and live peacefully. I have to admit that in the Switch version it is impossible for me to see details like the eyes of some of the enemies, but in the PlayStation 5 this is not a problem.

Not only the monsters take advantage of the visual improvements, but the scenarios also benefit. A moment similar to that of Basarios was touring the desert, only to see the sunrise. It’s something that’s been around for two years, but more refined textures, ambient occlusion, shadows, HDR, and 4K resolution make these sections pack a bigger punch. However, don’t expect something similar to Monster Hunter Worldyou have to remember that Rise it has a different art direction, and it’s something that sticks around on PlayStation and Xbox.

visual work in Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation 5 is top notch. Capcom has once again demonstrated the power of the RE Engine. While at first glance one might only see terms like 4K and 60fps and think that this is simply a higher resolution port running at higher frames per second, it is much more than that. All visual options can be customized to create an experience that suits your tastes. The improvements in textures, shadows, ambient occlusion and the use of HDR make it simply amazing to walk through Kamura, camp in the middle of the forest, and fight against all the monsters that this title has for us.

Developing?

The question many have on their mind is: is this the complete package? Let’s remember that Monster Hunter Rise has received a large number of free updates with additional quests, armor, and monsters, as well as sunbreak, the expansion that not only increases the number of all activities, but also offers a series of improvements and changes to the gameplay. Unfortunately, the answer to the question is no, at least for now.

Now, Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation and Xbox it only includes everything found in the base game. That is, everything involving Kamura, Magnamalo, and the Stampedes. This means that there are about 20 hours of content, but if you choose to complete all available hunts and challenges, this number will increase. As if that were not enough, all the content that arrived prior to the launch of sunbreak, like special event quests, are available from the first moment you start your adventure. In total, we are talking about almost 100 hours of gameplay.

Nevertheless, sunbreak, the big expansion, is not available at the moment, and will arrive sometime in the spring of this year. As if that were not enough, there is no cross-play or cross-save. This is something we’ve already seen since the game’s release on PC, but this is still a somewhat strange decision on Capcom’s part. This means that PlayStation users can only play each other, and there is no way to create a team made up of someone across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch. This is likely to be a controversial topic for some, as not many have the opportunity to own all versions of this title.

Last but not least, Monster Hunter Rise it also makes use of DualSense and 3D Audio in the PlayStation 5 version. In the case of control capabilities, we find adaptive triggers, which are only activated on ranged weapons, such as the bow, and on turrets during the Stampedes. We don’t have impressive integration here, as it’s kept to the bare minimum, with only a bit of drag on the triggers, and there’s not a noticeable difference between the available gear. Similarly, 3D Audio is also used to a minimum and, while it is possible to tell if a beast’s roar is coming from a certain direction, this is not as noticeable as it should be.

At the end of the day, this is still the experience we remember. The gameplay does not suffer a single change, and although 60fps or 120fps are more than welcome when hunting, the structure and style of play is the same. If you want to know more about it, check out our review of the base experience here, as well as the expansion here.

The beginning of a new adventure

Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation and Xbox is, without a doubt, the definitive version of this adventure. Although it is yet to be available sunbreakthere is no doubt that the visual improvements and increased performance make for a more solid experience and are the perfect place to start for all those who have wanted to enter this series with this particular game.

Visually, the option of giving greater emphasis to graphics is recommended. Playing at 4K and 60fps is something that was unthinkable in 2021, and today it is a reality that makes the world of this title feel more alive than ever. Along with this, the loading times are almost zero, which makes it much easier to start a new hunt. However, the question is: if you are already playing Monster Hunter Rise on Switch is it worth switching to PlayStation or Xbox? While I’d like to say yes right away, the truth is that it’s going to completely depend on how much you’ve already invested in the game on hybrid or PC.

If you already have more than 100 hours on some of the previously available versions, chances are the visual improvements won’t be enough to convince you. Perhaps, if we do see a cross-save in the future, I’d be more than happy to bring all my Switch experience to PS5. However, if you are not part of this group, then this is the definitive version to enjoy one of the best installments in the entire Monster Hunter series.