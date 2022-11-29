Square Enix has done extensive work remastering, porting, and remaking some of its most popular titles in recent years. Although the quality of some of these projects may vary depending on the team in charge, no one can deny that big productions are spectacular. titles like Trials of Mana Y live to live They have not only taken it upon themselves to bring these Super Famicom classics to a new audience, but have become their definitive versions. However, none of these compare to the scale and importance of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Instead of doing a single reimagining, Tetsuya Nomura and his team set about redefining the history of Cloud and company, modifying various aspects, expanding others, and dividing the adventure into multiple installments.

While we wait for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available in the future, Square Enix has prepared a deviation for us in the form of a remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, one of the most iconic titles on the PSP. In this way, I am already playing this title and, although the time for the review has not yet arrived, I have the opportunity to tell you a little more about this work, answering some questions, and explaining in a better way what kind of experience awaits us when Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion be available in just a few days.

From PSP to PS5

The main question many have right now is:Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII: Reunion Is it a remaster or a remake? Although Square Enix ensures that it is the first, all the available trailers show us a series of improvements that go beyond the remastering that we have seen in games like Romancing SaGa 3 or any of the Final Fantasy from the PS1 era. Along with this, the gameplay looks similar to what was presented to us in Final Fantasy VII Remake. So what is it? Well, the answer is a remaster, but one with a big budget.

what i can talk about Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion it takes everything we saw in the PSP classic, and gives it a major visual tweak. I’m not talking about a layer of paint with an HD filter and a series of scaled textures, no. Here we are presented with settings, character models and cinematics that look similar to what we see in Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is impressive. The only detail that manages to stand out are the pre-rendered cinematics, which are the same as the original installment. Fortunately, the compression is not as noticeable, although you can still see it in some parts.

Along with this, the gameplay, despite having the same bases, is much more dynamic. Combat has always been more hack and slash oriented, with little RPG touches, and that continues here. However, everything is faster, and each of the fights can end in a matter of seconds due to how fluid Zack feels at all times. Similarly, the Digital Mind Wave, or DMW, system is still around, so the only real change offered here is related to the way everything feels in the hands, and I can say that everything is phenomenal.

Each of the fights is dynamic, and if you choose the highest difficulty, the game asks you to master all of Zack’s abilities to win the most difficult matches. In a general framework, the remastering has taken care of making the title feel like a great update from a visual and gameplay perspective. Everyone who enjoyed the original on the PSP will instantly appreciate the improvements. Even all lines of dialogue now have voices, where we can hear some already known, such as Caleb Pierce once again in the role of Zack.

Another element that makes it clear that this is a remastering and not a remake is the structure of the game. If you’ve played the classic on PSP, then you know exactly what you’re up against. The experience is divided into chapters that you can finish in an hour or less. However, there are endless side quests you can take on at any time, and each and every one is combat-focused, so variety is basically non-existent. This isn’t so much of a problem, as the hack and slash system with RPG elements is fun enough for you to spend a couple of hours completing all this additional content. Along with this, you are rewarded at all times, whether it is more Materia, some summon, or new stores.

This is where its origin as an experience for a portable device is most noticeable. Each side mission can be completed in a matter of no more than five minutes, perfect for a quick session on the Nintendo Switch, though this sentiment isn’t replicated on consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Along with this, the exploration in Midgar remains just as you remember it, which is somewhat disappointing, as Square Enix was able to expand these sections between main quests and, while not delivering anything like what’s seen in ffvii remakewhether to eliminate constant loading screens when entering different rooms or walking to a new street.

In this way, it is clear that, as a remastering, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion It’s still the same experience we all remember, but a host of visual and gameplay enhancements that not only give the PSP classic a modern coat of paint, but also provide a great way to enjoy this highly engaging chapter in the sprawling history of Final Fantasy VII.

SOLDIER

Sure, there’s still a lot I haven’t talked about, especially the story, and while I can’t discuss this in detail, I can say that, as far as I’m allowed to mention, there’s not a notable change in this section. This is a remaster that looks like a remake from a distance, but at the end of the day it’s too faithful to its original work, which may not be to the liking of everyone who was expecting an update similar to that of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Even so, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion It is an extremely fun experience that I cannot put down. Not only my curiosity related to the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake It keeps me moving forward to see what will happen to Zack, but the gameplay is so addictive that it’s hard to let go of control, as the combat is so satisfying. However, this is just a preview, so you can come back in a couple of days when my full review is available, and it expands substantially on the points I made here.