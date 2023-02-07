Age of Empires II is one of the most acclaimed real-time tactical games ever. Thus, it came as no surprise when the Definitive Edition arrived in 2019, which not only provided a visual update, but also added new content. This version gave the fanbase a new lease of life, and even though we saw a similar treatment with the third installment, and an entirely new title in the series was released two years ago, people just can’t stop playing. Age of Empires II. In this way, Microsoft decided to take the next logical step, and not long ago it was announced that Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S users would have the opportunity to enjoy this experience on their consoles, with everything and a series of changes created specifically so you can use a control.

Thus, last week this promise finally came true. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and all those with Game Pass can now download this acclaimed title and enjoy this experience from the comfort of their favorite chair. Thus, I also had the opportunity to invest several hours in this version of the acclaimed PC game. If you haven’t done it yet, then I’ll tell you why it’s so worth playing Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on consoles.

simplifying and complicating

At first glance, the idea of ​​ditching the keyboard and mouse to play something like Age of Empires II, a title that requires you to be aware of multiple factors, may sound like a problem. To make this transition much easier, the console version includes a new tutorial. Although this section doesn’t feature Sir William Wallace, or any other historical figure, it does a good job of making clear how all the information we’re used to is restructured. The answer, a series of menus that do the job well.

When selecting a villager, we have access to two roulette-shaped menus. The first is focused entirely on commercial structures, houses, and locations that help us collect resources. By pressing a button, you access the second list, which has all the war buildings, as well as walls and defense towers. While it is true that at times it feels like you need buttons to carry out all the tasks at your disposal, this is a feeling that disappears in a couple of hours, and eventually you get used to the way it works. everything is organized.

Along with this, this version includes a series of shortcuts that make some tasks easier. With the D-pad on the controller you can not only quickly select a villager, but it is also possible to arrange all the soldiers, no matter if they are knights, archers or siege tools. Along with this, the units and buildings have a basic task that is activated with the press of a button. For example, citizens have quick access to houses, so you don’t have to find this build within the menu. For their part, the barracks have this same option, but focused on the creation of units.

Finally, the biggest change that this version of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is an option for villagers to get resources automatically. This does not mean that the game does all the work, but that you order the distribution of everything they can collect. Here you command your citizens to split up and 25% collect wood, while the other 75% go for food, for example. The game offers a number of options depending on where you are in a game, and can be very useful when you have a large population and organizing one by one can be a problem. If this is not to your liking, you can always choose not to use it, it is an option and only that.

The final result? Well, playing with a controller is weird, no doubt about that, especially in the early hours. The multiple menus can cause confusion, and there are a couple of items that don’t convey properly. For example, by holding down a button you can create a circle to select a large number of units. However, the sphere is very small, and fails to replicate how effective this is with the mouse, so arranging a large army, especially at the time of battle, becomes chaotic where you seem to be fighting more. with control, than against an enemy. While a couple of button shortcuts make this task less complicated, it’s not quite as effective as one might think.

At the end of the day, it is still possible to enjoy Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition with a controller. Without realizing it, I had already spent several hours on multiple games. If at the end of the day you don’t like the idea of ​​this new way of playing, you can always choose to connect a mouse and keyboard to your console. In this way, you have access to the title you remember, complete with the classic interface, which is a great option for everyone.

as good as ever

I like Age of Empire IIand the Definitive Edition It is, as its name implies, the definitive edition. In this sense, the console version continues to offer all the content that we already find on PC. Multiple expansions, a huge number of civilizations and campaigns, some of which are behind a paywall, and much, much more. Best of all, is that in the future we will also see Age of Empires IV on Xbox consoles, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Age of Mythology Retold Day one arrives on these platforms as well.

Do not hesitate, play Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition it’s worth it on consoles, either on Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S and, like everything that has to do with this company, it’s also on Game Pass, and it has cross-play with PC.