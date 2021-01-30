Crystal Dynamics has become one of today’s studios, in part because of its return to the development of a new Tomb Raider, in part because they continue to work on Marvel’s Avengers. The game linked to superheroes is a game that still has a lot to contribute. Let’s not forget that it was raised as a service, and it will send more content. But if there is something that interests, it is to know details of the new generation and now we know When will Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Series X / S enhancements be shown?
Through a tweet from Crystal Dynamics have wanted to confirm when the next chapter will take place live, where they will talk about the arrival of new content. But around this question, there will be a special space to show the improved version of the new generation consoles. This direct will take place on February 16, and it seems that it will be one of the most anticipated chapters.
Get a glimpse of the future with our WAR TABLE Deep Dive: Hawkeye, premiering on February 16!
We’ll be showing: 🏹 Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect ⏭️ PS5 & Xbox Series X | S
Take a peek into the future with our WAR TABLE Deep Dive: Hawkeye, releasing on February 16.
We will be showing: Bow and arrow Marvel’s Operation Avengers: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect Double triangle with vertical bar pointing to the right PS5 and Xbox Series X | S
Like our Deep Dive above, this will upload directly and will not be streamed live.
And although it may be that the most important thing is to know When will Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Series X / S enhancements be shown?, we cannot ignore that for this game content matters a lot. They have taken a long time in their latest updates, where they did get Kate Bishop. With a community that has not grown much, and that has been characterized by refusing to continue playing the game, there is no other hope than these contents to re-engage the public.
And if to that is added the attractiveness that showing the Xbox Series X / S improvements from Marvel’s Avengers, well better. Marvel’s Avengers is quite a spectacular game and thinking about how they can take advantage of these hardwares makes it more interesting. Even knowing that there are some aspects that will require that ultra-fast reading speed, the game can compensate for some important shortcomings that have been detected.
Marvel’s Avengers saw the light both on Xbox One, like Playstation 4, Google Stadia and PC. Now, we hope that the new Xbox and Playstation consoles can join this list. Hopefully when they show the improvements, they can announce the date on which this update will take effect.
