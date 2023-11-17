Thanos He is one of the most iconic villains in the MCU, and it seems that Marvel is not ready to abandon this character just yet. After the events of Endgamethe Mad Titan appeared in two episodes of the first season of What If?…, first as an ally of T’Challa, and then as a zombie. Now, We already know when the character will return to the MCUand we won’t have to wait long to see it.

This same week the first trailer for the second season of What If?…where we can see some of the alternate stories that this animated series will give us starting next December. Two of these involve Thanos in different situationsso we will still see more of this character in just over a month.

One of these stories appears to be an alternate version of the events of infinity war, since here we see Steve Rogers directly confront Thanos, just as happens in the movie. Previous reports have indicated that one of the episodes of the second season of What If?… will focus on an alternate reality where Captain America wins this confrontationthus eliminating the events of Endgame.

Thanos’ second appearance is much more interesting, since we can see him facing Captain Carter. At the moment it is unknown if this is part of the episode where this character has to fight the Hydra Stomper, being a continuation of the first chapter of the series, or if it will be another story.

With this, It is very likely that Josh Brolin will once again be the voice of this character. In the first season of What If?…, this actor was in charge of giving life to this villain, so there is a probability that the same thing will happen this time. Outside of these two appearances, it is not ruled out to see Thanos in more episodes.

Although at the moment there is no concrete information about the episodes that we will see in the second season of the animated series, we know that we will have a chapter where Iron Man and Gamora join forces in Sakar, a concept that was planned for the first season of What If?… Likewise, we will see Happy save Christmas, and the return of Doctor Strange Supreme is more than confirmed. It will be interesting if this time we will also see a large-scale villain, like Ultron.

We remind you that the second season of What If?… It will be released on December 22, 2023, and a new episode will be released every week. On related topics, you can see the trailer for this series here. Likewise, we already know when Iron Man will return to the MCU.

Editor’s Note:

Thanos was a great villain, and it’s a shame that Kang looks like he won’t be the same. One of the points that made the Mad Titan special was the representation of him during infinity war, where we not only saw him as the bad guy, but as something more. Kang has not had this representation, and he has already appeared in multiple MCU projects.

Via: Marvel