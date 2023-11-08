Grand Theft Auto V It hit the market in 2013, and since then fans have been eagerly awaiting the next big installment in the series. It’s been 10 years since then, and we’ve seen Rockstar deliver us multiple versions of this title, as well as Red Dead Redemption II and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Fortunately, the wait is about to end, as the next game of Grand Theft Auto will be revealed next month.

Through an official statement, Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games, has confirmed that the first trailer of the next GTA It will be revealed to the general public at the beginning of next December, this during the company’s 25th anniversary. This is what was said about it:

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players around the world, we have had the opportunity to create games that we are truly passionate about; Without you, none of this would be possible and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could become as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope we’ve created games you’ll love as we strive to be part of that evolution. We are very excited to tell you that in early December we will be releasing the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you”.

Although no specific date is provided for the reveal of what will surely be GTA VI, Let’s remember that The Game Awards will take place on December 7, so this could well be the event where this long-awaited title is revealed. However, considering the size of Rockstar and the popularity of the series, the possibility that we will see an event completely dedicated to this installment is not ruled out.

We remind you that the revelation of GTA VI will take place in early December. On related topics, bad news has been released about GTA VI. Likewise, a patent tells us about the NPCs of this installment.

At last. It’s been too long since we saw a new GTA installment. It will be interesting to see how this installment handles its open world, especially considering the evolution that this genre has had in recent years. Let’s hope it’s on par with its contemporaries.

Via: Rockstar