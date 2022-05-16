There is only one day left of the league championship and the first two places have already been decided. With the final of the Copa del Rey disputed, this allows us to know which will be the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup for the year 2023.
Let us remember that this year Real Madrid was the team that won the title after beating Barcelona in a hectic semi-final and managing to beat Athletic Club in the final, which came from eliminating the colchoneros on the other side of the quadrant.
For 2023, Real Madrid and Barça are classified via La Liga and Betis and Valencia for having played in the final of the most important cup in Spanish football; the King’s Cup.
The Barcelona and the Betis faces will be seen in a meeting that never leaves anyone indifferent. Two teams that play offensive and possession football. During this season both teams have beaten each other as visitors.
The other semi-final will face real Madridleague champion, with the Valencia, Copa del Rey runner-up. Bordalás’ Valencia has experienced brutal growth in recent months, but all Valencianistas fear that this will be the year in which players like Guedes Gayá or Soler leave the team.
Real Madrid continues dreaming of the double. There are barely two weeks left for the Champions League final and the meringues want to give their fans the 14th.
Any ending can be beautiful but in 90min we are left with two possible outcomes. A Betis-Valencia as revenge for the cup final or an FC Barcelona-Real Madrid to grant us a new Clásico in mid-January.
#semifinals #Spanish #Super #Cup
