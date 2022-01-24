After the arc of Thanos will come to an end with the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Marvel has continued its new phase mainly with series. In 2021 we had the first of these on the streaming service, Disney+, with varying levels of acceptance by fans, but with big changes.

Wandavision, Loki, Falcon and The Winter Soldier Y hawk eye were the next steps Marvel towards a new stage of his universe. While we will have more movies in the future, like the sequel to Doctor Strange, new productions for television are also coming. As is the case with Secret Invasion, of which we finally have some glimpses.

We finally get some glimpses of Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is part of the series Marvel announced that they would come to Disney+. This will follow the plot of the narrative arc of the same name that we saw in the comics. In it we find a story of conquest by the alien race of the skrulls, who have the ability to change shape. Using this power, they impersonated the identities of various heroes of the Earth.

At the moment not much is known about this series other than that it will be an adaptation of this story, which will arrive later this year. However, as filming has begun, some images from the set have begun to circulate. These show us some returning characters, like Nick Fury Y Thalos, as well as a new one performed by emily clarke.

The videos and images were shared by ITV News Calendar Y UnBoxPHD. These were captured in yorkshire where is it currently filmed Secret Invasion. What we can see is a Nick Fury quite disheveled and noticeably older than the last time we saw him on tape. Marvel.

For your part Emilia Clarke she looks like a pretty harmless woman, though we know the actress can take a wicked turn if she puts her mind to it. We will have to wait to see the changes that it will make Marvel with this miniseries, since Secret Invasion puts us to skrulls as villains. While the cinematic universe has presented them as innocent intergalactic refugees. Many things point to it being one of the most interesting projects in Phase 4 of the MCU. Do you think so?

