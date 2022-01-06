League of Legends remains one of the most popular MOBAs of all time, and the commitment to Riot games towards this game will not stop with this new year. In fact, they have already announced the next character who will be reaching the title and here you can meet him, as well as his first details about his gameplay.

Riot revealed to Zeri as the new champion of LOL, and it is even possible to find its full description on the official page of the game. We do not have information about each of her abilities yet, but she will perform as a marksman and here is a brief description of her powers:

“A headstrong young working-class woman from Zaun, Zeri channels her electrical magic to charge herself and her custom weapon. Her volatile powers mirror her emotions, sparkling as fast as her approach to life. Zeri carries the love of her family and home to every fight. Although his desire to help can sometimes backfire, Zeri believes in an absolute truth: stand behind the community, and the community will stand behind you. ”

The page of Zeri It also reveals that it is from Zaun and his only related champion at the moment is Ekko. We still don’t know exactly when this character will arrive at LOL, but his abilities should be revealed in the next few days.

Via: Polygon