Today they faced each other in the final of the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League the selection of Croatia who came to this match after they beat the team led by Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands in extra time. On the other hand, Luis de la Fuente’s team came to this match after beating the Italians by two goals to one. Both teams were going to go all out to try to win this edition of the UEFA Nations League and thus already win a guaranteed place in the next World Cup 2026which will be held in the American continent, in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The Spanish selection He was going to start warning with chances, in minute 10 he was going to have a good chance with a ball from Fabián that was going to end up crashing into the post. The game in the first part was going to be complicated for both national teams, the game was going to go to rest with the initial equality on the scoreboard.
The general tone of the game was going to be the same in the early stages of the second half, until the Croatian national coach made a move and decided to send Pasalic off the pitch for Petkovic. Luis de la Fuente was going to do the same and in the 66th minute he gave Yeremy Pino and Morata a start so that Ansu Fati and Joselu could enter.
Occasions were going to arrive for both teams but without any danger. In the 84th minute the Spanish team was going to have a great opportunity through Ansu Fati who was going to take out the Croatian defense at the finish line.
The 90 minutes were over and the initial equality on the scoreboard was going to continue, the game going to extra time, nothing was going to happen in the first part of extra time, in the second 15 minutes there were going to be more occasions that did not reach nothing for which the final had to be decided from 11 meters away, said penalty shootout was going to be won by Spain after going over the Croatians on penalties.
