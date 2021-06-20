Persée was stolen from her home and the owners told about the whole ordeal they had to face

The protagonist of that story is a little black dog named Persée. The cub lives in Theix-Noyalo in Morbihan with his human friends Queuma Dos Santos and Maycon Lima. Last month, the lives of these people turned into a nightmare, after the disappearance of their faithful four-legged friend.

Credit: staffie_persee – Instagram

Little Persée was stolen from the family home:

Immediately after his disappearance, one person told us that he saw a car stop at a roundabout. A couple got out of the vehicle and started luring our dog. We already suspected it had been stolen.

Other than that testimony, Queuma and Maycon had no other evidence, but they have alerted the police and asked for help to all the local refuges. Not only that, the owners have also promised one reward of 2 thousand euros.

Then, a few days ago, they received a completely unexpected call. That voice on the other side of the phone told of seeing a couple with a dog that looked just like theirs. After seeing the photos, the two human friends too they had no doubt: it was really Persée.

Credit: staffie_persee – Instagram

When Queuma called the couple, a woman said she didn’t know the dog was hers. But his car coincided precisely with the one described by the first witness.

At that point I asked her to take him to the vet to check, through the microchip, that he was really my dog. He immediately brought up the reward of 2 thousand euros. I was afraid he was blackmailing me, so I decided to play his game.

The finding of Persée

Afterwards, the couple immediately got into the car and went on a long trip to reach the residence of those people.

Credit: staffie_persee – Instagram

They found the dog in very serious condition, he was neglected and thin. Thanks to the vet they were able to prove that it was him and that it had been stolen. The couple was immediately reported. Today Persée is standing recovering and he is receiving all the care he needs. Finally, it could return to the arms loving of his family.