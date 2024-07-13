Good morning and have a great weekend.

All of us, consciously and often unconsciously, since we are aware of our actions, We seek to be happyAs children we pretended to be happy and we didn’t want what we didn’t like or what hurt us. As we grew up, we began to define the way to be happy: eating things that satisfied our tastes, going to places we loved to visit, having things that gave us prestige in the eyes of others; always things external to us.

As we emerged from adolescence, we began to discover that happiness is not found in the things we possess, nor in ephemeral acts, even though they may give us a lot of pleasure. We find happiness within ourselvesin ourselves, when what it expresses is realized Gandhi“I will achieve happiness when what I think, what I say, what I do, are in harmony.”

Not just good advice from Gandhi, something we had to put into practice in our lives.

Have a good time, enjoy your weekend.