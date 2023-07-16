During the recent weekly party in “The house of the famous Mexico”beach-themed, Wendy Guevara and Apio Quijano staged a discussion before the other participants of this reality show. The transsexual influencer was offended when the singer and member of Kabah said he wanted to know his “underworld”. The member of “Las perdidas” made her disagreement known and stated that the public saw everything that happened and realized how each of the tenants were.

Subsequently, Wendy Guevara29 years old and originally from León, Guanajuato state, Mexico, was very susceptible during a talk with Emilio Osoriowho though is the youngest of all the inhabitants of “The house of famous Mexico”, showed great maturity for the way she comforted her friend.

actor and singer Emilio Osorio20-year-old son of television producer Juan Osorio and Cuban star Niurka Marcos, gave Wendy Guevara his opinion as a friend, letting him know how special he is and after everything he has suffered during his life, today he is succeeding in “The house of the famous Mexico”.

“I believe that here you have earned something much more than all of us, I am going to tell you why, because here you have suffered more in life than everyone, perhaps you do not think the same and I will agree with you, mana Let’s be honest, no one has been a prostitute here, no one has had to go through what you go through, that’s what makes you special, you don’t say: ‘what I lived through is less or what I lived through is bad’, that’s what that makes you special, that is what makes you Wendy Guevara, that is why you are here, because you have suffered much more than everyone and although it hurts everyone to accept it, to Chile, life has treated you in a way in which the Being here is an achievement.”

LCDLF: Emilio Osorio comforts Wendy Guevara after her argument with Apio Quijano

Emilio Osorio stressed that the difference between Wendy Guevara and Apio Quijanothe thing is the singer has not suffered what she“and that’s why he speaks what he speaks and when he refers to your underworld, it’s a bit of offense because he may not realize it because he tries to empathize with you, suddenly another person comes and tells you: ‘he is saying this and this’, then, it’s worth ma…, and you feel offended because you have lived what you have lived and Appio, is in a cradle of gold and take it off, you can’t take it away”.

In addition, Emilio Osorio reiterated that no one in “The house of the famous Mexico” can blame something Wendy GuevaraWell, they have not experienced what she has.

Users of social networks applauded the maturity of Niurka’s sonmentioning that we all need an Emilio Osorio in our lives. “Emilio is worth gold”, “what a great job Niurka and Juan Osorio have done with their son”, “Emilio surprises me more every day, he is super mature and empathetic”, “Emilio is a Pandora’s box, what a beautiful boy” and more .

