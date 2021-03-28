One of the most important things to maintain is good oral health. Since the mouth is home to billions of bacteria, it becomes catastrophic for people who do not care for their brushes, teeth and mouth.

And everyone knows that regular brushing is one of the best ways to maintain healthy teeth and gums as well. So it is very important to take care of it, and avoid the fatal mistake everyone makes: covering the brush.

In this context, and in light of the Gulf Oral and Dental Health Week, which runs from March 25 to March 31, the official account of the Directorate of Health Affairs in Jeddah Governorate, “Jeddah Health”, has shared 5 tips related to the toothbrush on how to keep it clean and effective:

1- Your eyes protect your teeth: If you see any remaining toothpaste or food on the brush, rinse it before use.

2- Change the brush every 3 months: After a period of use of the brush, the properties of the bristles change and become coarser on the gums.

3- Never share your toothbrush with another personAvoid storing family members’ toothbrushes in one cup.

4- Do not cover the brushCovering the brush may promote the growth of bacteria and mold on its bristles.

5- Clean the brush holder This is to prevent bacteria from forming inside.