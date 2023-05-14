How many people, having arrived in Rome, have the legitimate desire to eat the “real” carbonara? And how many in Milan want to taste the “authentic” Milanese risotto? We could give examples of every Italian city, but the moral is that our search for culinary veracity is now a constant especially when we travel, in an era in which tourism is increasingly focusing on an overall experience rather than just showing the beauties . But there is a fundamental question: the concept of “authenticity” of a recipe is more uncertain than one might think.

Let’s start from an assumption: whether we are talking about carbonara or pizza, risotto or steak, in no case did Moses arrive with the Tables of the Law on which a single, immutable and universal recipe was written. The cuisine of the whole world is the result of complex histories, of encounters and clashes with other peoples, the daughter of the respective cultures and, above all, of access to certain foods of each territory. In fact, many recipes varied according to the immediate availability of raw materials, especially on the tables of the less well-off. Then, over time, these recipes started to be written down.

If we now take any Italian culinary guide of the first half of the twentieth century, it will be possible to come across, even in the most well-known kitchens of Italy, dishes that we have never heard of or that have been set aside over the years. And that we would never imagine they were from the region under consideration.

Over time, technology has led to increasingly effective techniques for preserving food and making it available, the catering and tourism industries have grown exponentially, and the increasingly clear drafting of many recipes has been consequent, even for dishes such as carbonara whose origin is still shrouded in mystery (in this regard, the work to find a solution by Corrado Lampe deserves mention). Of course, none of us would ever dare to perform acts often considered bordering on sacrilegious such as putting cream on carbonara or pineapple on pizza: we know how serious the question of food and cuisine is for us Italians, firmly aware that our recipes are among the most loved in the world. Precisely for this reason, for the most well-known dishes there is no shortage of discussions on which ingredient is right or what should be added to the sauté even when there is no exact answer.

If the question of cuisine is a subject of even heated debate, it is not only because we are the country that invented the Guelphs and Ghibellines, but also because it is a subject of which we are proud of in the world and which we are keen to promote: some with purist zeal, some with brazen innovation, on positions that are apparently opposite but actually complementary. As with any work of art, on the one hand it is good to protect the heritage, on the other to look ahead.