I have heard the expression “make water” from Núñez Feijóo twice, October 4, 2023 and the Last June 12th, which makes the benevolent interpretation of the lapse far from valid: “Spanish democracy will start to sink with a president who lies.” “Most of his partners are sinking.”

But this problem doesn’t seem so serious. Almost all of us leak water at least once a day.

He Dictionary of the academies clearly distinguishes between “make water” (urinate, expel urine) and “make water” (show weakness or symptoms of going to fail”).

The first of these expressions, with the noun in the plural, refers to the act of the body producing a liquid that must be removed from it. Using the usual euphemistic packaging in physiological matters, our ancestors also coined the expressions “waters majors” and “waters minors,” which we are not going to define now. There is the Dictionary just in case it were necessary, which I don’t think is the case.

A few centuries ago, when the neighbours would happily throw the contents of their chamber pots into the street because they could not think of any other solution, they would shout “water coming!” to warn passers-by, who in those days did not usually have umbrellas. And in that “water coming” came the main and the minor waters. Disgusting.

This is where the expression “he did it without saying anything” came from, which means “without warning”. For example, Pedro Sánchez promoted amnesty without saying anything. That is, without having given any warning about it during the campaign.

The second option, with the noun in the singular, comes from the maritime field. It was and is used to warn of the difficulty a boat is in when it suffers a leak. From there arose the figurative meaning that we apply to efforts with some failure that puts them in danger.

The deviant expression “hacer aguas” as a reference to a problem is difficult to find in prestigious authors (unless they attribute it to a less cultivated character), but it is heard in some journalists and certain politicians. It is collected in Dictionary of current Spanish (1999), directed by Manuel Seco —a dictionary of use, not normative—, which labels it as “semi-educated”. I don’t know if that means we have a semi-educated opposition leader.

He Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts, From 2005, always merciful with journalistic blunders, he says that “making water” is “admitted” as equivalent to “showing weakness”, but from the start recommends the alternative in the singular. However, the edition of the Dictionary 2014 academic firmly maintained the distinction, that remains unscathed in its electronic updates. And in that it coincides with the Maria Moliner.

Be that as it may, some of the hundreds of thousands of speakers who do know the difference, because they are more than just semi-educated people, will have been laughing their heads off when hearing that from Feijóo, who on the other hand continues to be rather unsubtle in grammatical matters: he continues to use “debe de” (probability) to mean obligation (“debe”), in addition to his other linguistic inconsistencies.

However, the leader of the PP is right. The Government is failing in several aspects, I am not saying that it is not; including also the dubious syntactical competence of several of its members. But the opposition does not offer a higher level of grammar. And with this statement we have already seen that Feijóo – sadly confirming the cliché of Galician indefinition – sailed between two waters.

Someone should tell him that it is important to clarify whether one is referring to the water that enters or the water that leaves.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_