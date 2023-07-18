Even the greatest Gen Z can sound like a Boomer trying to explain an internet meme. So we’re not going to write out the “but my parents aren’t home” meme here. Anyone who ever laughs at silly internet jokes will know him. In Belgium, this meme became reality when a young man received a message from his girlfriend. We all know what was in the message.

Moments later, the young man was flashed at 164 km/h by the police on the Lierse Ring. The maximum speed there is 70 km/h. The young driver probably didn’t expect that they were already checking at 05:30. The speeding driver was allowed to appear in court to tell his story. He comes up with a defense that no one falls for.

According to the Belgian Newspaper the speeder’s lawyer said the following: ‘He had received a message from his girlfriend who lived in the region of Lier. She had asked him to come over. My client jumped out of bed, got into his car and drove to Lier.’ So far we still believe it.

The driver was still sleepy, haha

According to the lawyer, drowsiness was the cause of his client driving too fast, but we know better: ‘He had only just woken up and was rubbing the sleepers out of his eyes in his car. As a result, he wasn’t really paying attention to his speedometer. With all its consequences.’ The speeding driver agrees: ‘I had no idea at all that I was driving so fast.’ We’re not going to joke about wanting to come soon, that would be bad.

The young man was banned from driving for a month and fined 640 euros. Then he at least has a reason to spend the night with his girlfriend from now on – because he can’t drive back for the time being. And so the police are a bit like you wingman.