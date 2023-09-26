Yes. We all just sit in a traffic jam. Thank you government!

Although it has -fortunately- almost completely disappeared from our collective memory, but three years ago life looked very different. Indeed. Corona. Lockdowns. Face masks. Wappies. Everything. A bizarre time that will hopefully never come back.

But no matter how incredibly shitty life was at that time, there were also some good aspects to it. You didn’t have to visit your in-laws, for example. Or kissing your colleague on January 1, 2021 was not necessary. If you saw that colleague at all, because most people worked from home.

And we’re going to talk about the latter now

We’re all stuck in a traffic jam

Because if corona has taught us one thing, it is that working from home is a pretty good alternative in 2020-2023. You could make a call with your colleagues from your bed in your pajamas, while petting the cat and throwing a ball to the dog.

And the best; you weren’t stuck in traffic. Because you didn’t have to go to the office. That was really nice. So that’s why there was a bill in which it was suggested to stipulate that you wanted to spend your hours at home.

In that bill, a company with more than ten employees could not simply refuse a request to work from home. The same would apply if an employee actually wanted to go to the office. Only if there really is no other option, the employer could oblige you to come to the business.

The law was passed by the House of Representatives and was expected to cycle through the Senate today. But not so. A majority has rejected the law and so it will not pass. And that’s why we’re all stuck in traffic jams.

And when the undersigned was stuck in a traffic jam towards Amsterdam this morning with his old Saab, he still had the hope that the law would pass. But unfortunately. Oh well, then a car with Autopilot is a bit more justifiable.

Every disadvantage has an advantage!

