The beautiful friendship born between Sampson the golden retriever and the deer: the video of the story

Sampson is a very sweet golden retriever that he should have protect the courtyard of his home from deer, but it actually did friendship with one of them. His video obviously quickly went viral on the web and many people were amazed to see them play and have fun together.

It all started when the human family has decided to adopt the puppy. They had long wanted to have a dog, but it was also helpful to keep the garden under control.

Those people have gods apple trees. For this they needed the little dog, so that sent away the deer from their property, so as not to let their fruit eat.

However, exactly a few weeks later, it happened the unimaginable. Little Sampson instead of send away the animal from his home, he started play with him. Everyone was amazed to see it.

The human friend obviously wanted to tell what happened on his social profile, but he did not believe it would become viral. The story left thousands of people speechless.

The viral clip of little Sampson and the deer

The man said he saw them together for the first time a short time ago. They were side by side and they were playing. They ran all the time and didn’t want to stop.

Deer are usually wild animals, which are not never get close to dogs. But the little one in question is a lot sweet and sociable. He just wants to be able to amuse with his four-legged friend.

The human friend precisely because of what happened, he realized that golden retrievers are not suitable dogs for to guard. They just wish play and do friendship with all. Here is the video of what happened below:

Despite everything the family is happy to have adopted this puppy and I am also over the moon for the bond which he established with the animal. It is unusual for them, but it is nonetheless great to see them together.