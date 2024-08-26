Home World

Press Split

Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France. The company claims to comply with EU laws and denies allegations.

Telegram, currently with around 950 million users, is under pressure after the arrest of its boss Pavel Durov in France, as NextG.tv reported. The country’s judiciary accuses the popular messenger platform of contributing to the spread of illegal activities such as drug trafficking, child crime and fraud through inadequate moderation and a lack of cooperation with law enforcement authorities. Durov, who was arrested at an airport near Paris, remains in custody as allegations against the company and its business practices continue to escalate.

Telegram boss Pavel Durov was arrested in France. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Telegram defends itself against allegations

In an official statement published on Sunday on both the company’s Telegram channel and Platform X, Telegram strongly denied the allegations. “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for the misuse of that platform,” the company said. Telegram stressed that it strictly adheres to European Union laws, including the Digital Services Act (DSA). Moderation on the platform complies with current industry standards and is continuously improved to meet requirements.

This statement underscores Telegram’s efforts to maintain its image as a responsible platform despite repeated criticism. The platform, known for its strong encryption and privacy protections, has been targeted for years by governments around the world who fear it will be abused by criminals.

Russian embassy demands clarification

While Telegram, one of the leaders in user numberscontinues to protest his innocence, the Russian Embassy in Paris has also spoken out. In a statement, the embassy demanded an explanation of the reasons for Durov’s arrest and stressed that it wanted to ensure the protection of his rights. In addition, the embassy has requested consular access to Durov and is in close contact with his lawyer.

Durov’s arrest and the Russian government’s subsequent response highlight the complex geopolitical tensions that are increasingly being expressed in the digital space. Telegram, which originated in Russia but now operates internationally, often finds itself caught between different legal systems and the demands of data security and law enforcement.

Consequences for Telegram and the platform

It remains to be seen what legal consequences the allegations against Telegram will have and how this will affect the future of the platform. However, the current situation once again highlights the challenges that global communication platforms face when trying to balance data protection, user security and legal compliance.

Telegram itself has always emphasized in the past that it developed its platform for the legal exchange of information and opinions. However, it remains to be seen whether the recent allegations and the arrest of Pavel Durov will have a lasting impact on Telegram’s operations and reputation.