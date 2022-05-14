BERLIN (Reuters) – Norway on Saturday voiced support for Finland and Sweden’s plans to join NATO, amid criticism from Turkey.

“We don’t know what Turkey really means, but from a Norwegian perspective, we are 100% in favor of Finland and Sweden if they decide to apply to become NATO members,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeld said. , upon arriving at a meeting with his NATO correspondents in Berlin.

“It will also strengthen Nordic cooperation because we made different choices after WWII, so I think this is a historic moment now,” he added.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra echoed his view, saying it was important for all NATO members to show unity.

(By Sabine Siebold, John Irish, Riham Alkoussa and Maria Sheahan)