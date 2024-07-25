On the weekend of July 26-28, Ducati is putting on a one-of-a-kind show for motorsport enthusiasts, offering a dream race aboard the Panigale V4 as part of the World Ducati Week 2024 program: the Lenovo Race of Champions.

Introduced starting from the 2018 edition of the WDW, the “Race of Champions” is a race without equal in the international motorcycling scene and in this, its third edition, will see 15 Ducati riders, including the reigning World Champions of MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP, challenge each other with overtaking and fast laps to win the trophy, designed for the occasion by the Ducati Style Centre. The action moments of the “Race of Champions” will be spread over two days for a show doubled compared to previous editions, with free practice and qualifying on Friday 26 July and the race scheduled for 5:30 pm on Saturday 27 July.

The starting grid is world-class. They are all there, making up a roster that can count on 20 World Titles on the track at the same time: Francesco Bagnaia (reigning MotoGP World Champion), Enea Bastianini, Álvaro Bautista (reigning WorldSBK World Champion), Nicolò Bulega (reigning WorldSSP World Champion), Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Andrea Iannone, Álex Márquez, Marc Márquez, Jorge Martìn, Franco Morbidelli, Danilo Petrucci, Michele Pirro, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Glenn Irwin.

The race track will also contribute to the spectacle of the Lenovo Race of Champions. The Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, which has hosted all editions of the World Ducati Week, and which in 2024 is ready to welcome Ducatisti and all fans to cheer on their heroes, a few months before the double MotoGP appointment with the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix (6-7-8 September) and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (20-21-22 September).

At the end of the Lenovo Race of Champions, the “Saturday Night Show” of the World Ducati Week will be lit up, which will open with the invasion of the track by the crowd of fans to celebrate the race podium and, after allowing all the participants to eat on the circuit with street food in the paddock, will continue with an unforgettable party on the track, which will transform the Misano World Circuit into an open-air disco to the sounds of DJ sets by Fargetta, Marco Melandri and Rudeejay.

The program for Saturday 27 July is in all respects an event within the event, which Ducati has called “The Night of Champions” and for which a dedicated ticket has been created that allows access to the event from 3:00 pm until late at night, with the possibility of using a free shuttle service from the Riviera Romagnola to the Misano World Circuit and back.

Exclusive tickets for “La Notte dei Campioni” are on sale on VivaTicket. On the dedicated page of the Ducati.com website, you can still buy tickets for World Ducati Week 2024, choosing the 3-day Pass or the 1-day Pass in Biker mode (with motorcycle) or Visitor (without motorcycle or as a passenger).

Mauro Grassilli (Ducati Corse Sporting, Marketing & Communications Director): “There is very little time left until the start of this edition of the World Ducati Week and we are all really excited. The WDW is a unique event, a real celebration not only for the fans who come to visit us, but also for us at Ducati Corse. It is the occasion that allows Ducati teams and riders from different championships to meet on the same track, to share together the great passion that unites us. Ducatisti from all over the world will be able to meet their heroes and above all they will have the chance to see them compete on the track in the Lenovo Race of Champions. It will be an unmissable show. We can’t wait!”