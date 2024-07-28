Francesco Bagnaia dominated the third edition of the Lenovo Race of Champions, the highly anticipated event of the World Ducati Week that saw 15 Ducati riders compete on the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” with the brand new Panigale V4 S.

Starting with the second fastest time obtained in the qualifying held yesterday during the first day of the event, Bagnaia was able to immediately gain the first position and then remained in command until the checkered flag. Also author of the fastest lap of the race in 1:35.431, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider maintained a constant pace for the entire duration of the 10 scheduled laps, crossing the finish line alone with over a second of advantage over the rest of the pursuers.

Superbike rider Andrea Iannone (Team Go Eleven), who took pole position yesterday with a time of 1:35.051, finished in second place behind the reigning MotoGP World Champion, after holding off a very fast Nicolò Bulega throughout the race. However, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team rider crashed on the final corner following contact with Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP). The Spanish rider crossed the finish line in third place, completing the Lenovo Race of Champions podium.

“First of all I want to say that it was fantastic to see so many people in the stands, I could even hear the people cheering with their helmets on during the race, it was really incredible,” said Bagnaia after his victory in Misano.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati Motor Holding and Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven Photo by: Ducati Corse

“The race was great, I had a lot of fun. I couldn’t figure out what the gap was, so I pushed a lot and had a lot of fun. I’m really happy to have tested the new Panigale V4 here in Misano and I can’t wait to train with this bike from now on.”

At the end of the race, Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali said: “The Lenovo Race of Champions is truly an incredible show for all motorcycling fans. Personally, I had a lot of fun during the race and seeing the red tide of the World Ducati Week crowd the stands of the Misano Circuit was a great emotion. Congratulations to Pecco who once again showed the world his incredible talent today by winning a very high-level race, and congratulations also to Andrea and Marc who stepped on the podium”.

“We would have liked to have Nicolò Bulega on the podium during the celebrations, but rightly priority was given to the medical checks after the fall. The Lenovo Race of Champions of this WDW2024 was the perfect scenario to demonstrate the value of the new Panigale V4 and the improvement in performance compared to the 2022 race makes us proud of the work done on this bike”.