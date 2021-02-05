According to a “Spiegel” report, Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR) deleted a radio report in which the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister and chairman of the CDU, Armin Laschet, railed against the environmental activists in the Hambach Forest.

The radio report therefore addressed a secretly recorded video of the angry Laschet, who said in it that he had cleared the Hambach Forest in 2018 for the RWE lignite area under “a pretext”, the news magazine reported in advance on Friday. Up until then, the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia had named fire protection as the reason for the evacuation.

The post was taken offline after a few hours in September 2019. Der Spiegel writes that the in-house legal advisor had ruled that the interest in information could justify publishing Laschet’s statement. In addition, the broadcaster’s arbitration committee classified the contribution as “journalistically flawless” in its final report.

According to the WDR, the contribution contained “an apparently secretly recorded video”, the origin of which is unclear. “For reasons of journalistic due diligence, the specialist editorial team has spoken out against the broadcasting of the report in excerpts,” said a WDR spokesman. “Using a short excerpt from a minute-long video – without further classification and context – would have been misleading and does not meet our journalistic standards.”

According to the broadcaster, the post was then accidentally published. “The editor of the current show did not know that the specialist editorial team had rejected the topic in the form, and the reporter did not make that transparent, ”said the spokesman. Therefore, the post was then deleted. (Tsp)