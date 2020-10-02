(Typos corrected)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – US President Donald Trump is coming under increasing pressure to condemn right-wing groups more clearly. In an unusual step, several leading politicians of his Republican Party urged him to do so. Trump’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany defended him, saying that he had “more than any other president in recent history” condemned the movements that included white supremacy.

The English term for these views is “White Supremacy”. So far, journalists have not been able to get Trump to condemn these movements in one complete, unambiguous sentence, in which he explicitly describes them as such. For example, Trump was explicitly asked by a reporter in the garden of the White House on Wednesday whether he was condemning White Supremacists. Trump said: “I’ve always condemned every form (…), every form of something like that.” He did not use the term “White Supremacists”. McEnany referred to this situation on Thursday when she spoke of Trump’s condemnations. She also evaded the question of a clear conviction on Thursday with reference to earlier statements.

Trump was asked by presenter Chris Wallace during the television debate with challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday whether he would be willing to condemn groups and militias whose views include white supremacy. Trump then asked: “Who should I judge?” Biden threw the name of the right-wing group “Proud Boys” into the room. Trump then told the Proud Boys that they should hold back and be ready (“stand back and stand by”). What he meant by “keep ready” remained unexplained.

Trump, for his part, tried damage control on Wednesday. “I don’t know who the Proud Boys are,” he said. “Whoever they are, they have to hold back and let law enforcement do their job.”

On Wednesday, Republican Senator Tim Scott first called for clarity from Trump. “I think he made a mistake,” Scott told journalists in Washington. “I think he should straighten it out. If he doesn’t correct it, he probably didn’t make a mistake.” Leading Republican in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, joined Scott. “He (Scott) said it was unacceptable not to judge White Supremacists, and so I’m doing it as firmly as possible.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, also an ally of Trump, said on Twitter that he too thinks that the president must make it clear that Proud Boys are a “racist organization that is contrary to American ideals”. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy also called on Trump to clearly condemn White Supremacy.

Critics keep reminding of a statement by Trump following a demonstration by white nationalists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. This led to riots in which a right-wing extremist killed a counter-demonstrator and injured numerous others. Trump said at the time that there were “very good people” on both sides and thus sparked an outcry.

Trump’s challenger Biden had put Trump’s statement at the center of his serve for this year’s presidential race last year and also explained why he believes America is in the “battle for the soul of this nation”. On Wednesday evening (local time), Biden wrote on Twitter that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. “We shouldn’t have to beg the President of the United States to say that.” / Lkl / DP / fba / he