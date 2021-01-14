(Repetition: In the second paragraph, third sentence, “in comparison with” is added.)

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) – Europe’s largest software manufacturer SAP (SAP SE) ended a difficult year with a decent final quarter. Earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for special effects were between October and the end of December at EUR 2.77 billion, around 3 percent below the previous year’s value, as the Dax (DAX 30) heavyweight surprisingly announced on Thursday in Walldorf based on preliminary figures. However, that was significantly better than analysts estimated, because license sales in particular did not fall as sharply in the fourth quarter as feared in the Corona crisis. Total sales fell by 6 percent to 7.54 billion euros. SAP will present the complete financial report on January 29th.

But the Walldorfers already provided the outlook for the current year. The management around CEO Christian Klein had already warned in October of the consequences of the pandemic, which should weigh on demand until at least half of the year. Now the group expects that the revenues from the sale of software subscriptions and licenses will stagnate compared to 2020 or increase by a maximum of 2 percent after adjusting for currency effects. Among them, however, SAP believes the rapidly growing software for use over the Internet will grow by 13 to 18 percent. The management is planning the adjusted operating profit at 7.8 to 8.2 billion euros – that would be a decrease of between one and 6 percent. With the values, SAP is as expected by experts.

The company looks back on a difficult year. In the spring, the group felt the first effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, then co-boss Jennifer Morgan had to leave the top after only about six months. After further problems became apparent in the third quarter, the now sole acting CEO Christian Klein pulled the handbrake on the annual targets and the medium-term forecasts for profitability in October, triggering a sharp slide in the share price. / Men / he