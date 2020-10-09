(In the second sentence it was corrected that the message comes from the RBB.)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) wants to save around 30 million euros in the coming year. That corresponds to a little more than 5 percent of the total budget, it said in a message from the broadcaster on Thursday after the broadcasting council meeting. There director Patricia Schlesinger presented the plans of the public broadcasting corporation ARD. She emphasized: “We have promised savings and are implementing them in the interests of the contributors.”

The planned savings should come about as follows: Material expenses should be reduced by a flat rate of five percent, the investment budget will be canceled and the budget for temporary staff will be halved, it said. The program aims to save more than 5 million euros.

The public service broadcasters of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio have been strictly austerity for a long time. Many jobs have been reduced over time and structures have been optimized. In May it became known that the North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR) is tightening its austerity course again and wants to save around 300 million euros over the next four years, 60 million euros more than previously planned.

Schlesinger, who was recently re-elected as RBB director for a second term, emphasized: “We started to limit our expenses back in 2017.” These measures will bring about 10 million euros in reductions into the new contribution period. Now the amount is topped up again by around 20 million euros.

However, all of this is based on the assumption that the radio license fee will increase by 86 cents from 17.50 euros to 18.36 euros on January 1, 2021 – this would mean that the monthly fee would increase again for the first time since 2009. The prime ministers had decided that in the summer. But without exception, all state parliaments still have to agree. Especially in Saxony-Anhalt there is headwind from the ranks of the CDU parliamentary group as a coalition partner.

The RBB also wants to change its program structures. Four areas emerge: information, society, culture and sport. RBB program director Jan Schulte-Kellinghaus said: “Employees no longer organize themselves according to radio waves or television broadcasts, but according to genre and professional competence.” In this way, you can use multiple delivery channels and enable more content for different platforms.

At the RBB, according to the announcement, "new, digital channels for all content will in future be on an equal footing with traditional channels such as radio and television."