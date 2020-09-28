(Repetition: sharpest (not: sharpened) in the 2nd paragraph)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The poisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny claims to have received a visit from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) during his treatment in the Berlin University Hospital Charité. “I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me in the hospital,” wrote Navalny on Twitter on Monday. The “Spiegel” previously reported on the meeting.

It was not a secret meeting, Navalny continued. Merkel also talked to his family. The 44-year-old is one of the sharpest critics of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. The case is now putting a considerable strain on relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Navalny was flown to Germany for treatment in August. He had previously collapsed on a domestic flight in Russia. He was in an artificial coma for weeks. According to information from special laboratories, he was poisoned with an internationally banned nerve agent from the Novitschok group. Russia has so far rejected all allegations of being involved in the case./thc/DP/zb