FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Parts of Terminal I at Frankfurt Airport and the associated regional train station were closed on Saturday evening. According to the Federal Police, an abandoned suitcase was found, but it turned out to be harmless. Two people were arrested and a third one is being sought.

How long the lockdown will last was initially unclear. The long-distance train station is not affected, said the airport operator Fraport./mar/DP/mis