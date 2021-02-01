(Corrected weekday in second sentence: Monday)

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – In Germany, retail sales fell at the end of last year due to tightened restrictions in the fight against the corona pandemic. In a monthly comparison, sales in December fell by 9.6 percent in real terms, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday in Wiesbaden. Analysts were surprised by the extent of the setback. On average, they had only expected a decline of 2.0 percent.

Compared to the same month last year, sales increased by 1.5 percent in real terms. However, this analysis showed a significant weakening in sales. In November sales were up 5.0 percent year-on-year and in October by 8.9 percent.

In December, sales were 2.6 percent lower than in February 2020, the month before the governments began the fight against the corona pandemic with severe restrictions.

The various sectors of the retail sector performed very differently in December, depending on whether and how severely they were affected by restrictions. According to the Federal Office, retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco products achieved real sales of 6.3 percent more than a year earlier in December. The trade in textiles, clothing, shoes and leather goods, as well as the retail trade in goods of various kinds (e.g. department stores and department stores), on the other hand, collapsed by almost 40 percent in real terms./jkr/jha/