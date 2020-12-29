(3rd paragraph, 1st sentence – “lost” instead of “won”)

WILMINGTON / WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The future US President Joe Biden accuses the government of Donald Trump further blockade at the handover. In a speech in his hometown of Wilmington on Monday, Biden complained that his team did not get all the information they needed when it came to central national security matters. This is “irresponsible”. Biden complained specifically about the Ministry of Defense and criticized that the department was putting obstacles in the way of his team and hindering the handover.

Biden’s team had previously complained that the Ministry of Defense was canceling briefings and withholding information. The Pentagon rejected that.

Incumbent Trump lost the presidential election to his Democratic challenger Biden in early November. But he refuses to admit defeat. It was only after weeks of hanging around after the election that Trump instructed the authorities to cooperate with the Biden team to hand over official duties. Biden already described this procedure as “completely irresponsible”.

The orderly handover of official business after a presidential election is enshrined in law. The aim is to ensure that Americans can always count on having a functioning government./jac/DP/fba