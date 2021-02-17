WD Green SN350 is the new solid state drive from Western Digital, a leader in hard drive sales, but also the leader (second to Samsung) in a robust storage format that It does not stop growing in consumption and companies.

WD has high-end models on the market like the WD_BLACK SN850, one of the fastest storage solutions on the market by taking full advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface. But it does not forget the rest of the market segments and this time directs its attention to the entry range of PCI SSDs, for users looking for the maximum value for the price they pay.

WD Green SN350 is an entry-level SSD using a standard form factor M.2 2280 connected to PCIe 3.0 interface. Its performance in data transfer rises to 2,400 Mbytes per second and in writes it varies according to version, up to 1,900 Mbytes per second. Random performance maxes out at 340K IOPS for read and 380K IOPS for write. Not bad at all for an entry-level PCIe SSD.

No information has been provided on the chosen controller (WD’s own insurance of the “G” series) or the memories, probably the Kioxia BiCS4 TLC 3D NAND 96 layers. We do know that it uses a four channel controller architecture and that it has an undetermined amount of DRAM cache. We do know the endurance rating which rises to 80 TBW (minimum Terabytes written) and the MTTF mean time between failures of one million hours.

WD Green SN350: versions and prices

Western digital will market this solid state drive in three versions according to storage capacity and with the following prices:

240GB WD Green SN350 for $ 43.99.

480GB WD Green SN350 for $ 54.99.

960GB WD Green SN350 for $ 99.99.

It’s a great price for a PCIe SSD because it comes very close to the cost of a SATA solution with advantages in performance or size. It can be used to replace hard drives (or SATA SSDs) or alongside them as a boot drive for the operating system and main applications.