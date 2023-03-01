WC skiing | Yle’s World Cup expert was completely taken aback – now explains his outrageous statement

According to Kalle Lassila, his claims about school sports were misunderstood.

Former prize skier Kalle Lassila has received devastating criticism In Keskipohjanmaa magazine because of his published video blog. In the video, Lassila claims that a person doesn’t go broke from the things that are done in physical education classes at school.

The opinion of Lassila, 38, who works as Yle’s cross-country expert at the World Championships in Planica, angered people on social media.

“It didn’t traumatize, but it made me hate exercise and learn that resilience is what makes you successful in this world – or not,” wrote one.

School sports have brought unpleasant experiences to many.

Lassilan according to him, the core idea of ​​his argument has been misunderstood.

He doubts that many have read just the headline, which reads: “Exercise at school has not traumatized anyone, claims Kalle Lassila”. The article in Keskipohjanmaa was behind a pay wall.

“The title is deliberately provocative and on the other hand precise. It says that physical education at school has not traumatized. If it said that the school gym hasn’t traumatized anyone, then I wouldn’t sign it either,” commented Lassila on Tuesday in Planica.

Many people seized on Lassila’s claim that the school gym had not “violated anyone”. According to Lassila, he meant school sports and physical performance itself as separate units.

“Pedagogy and other people in the exercise situation has its own side. The traumas caused by school sports are not self-inflicted exercise reason, but other things. You should search for the right destination for trauma. We don’t want the development of a good physical lifestyle to be held back by old wounds.”

Sprinter Lassila represented Finland in three World Championships and one Olympic Games.

Lassila emphasizes that he is worried about how school sports still break people today.

“The physical activity level of children and young people is really polarized, which makes teaching and guiding much more difficult. School sports should be such that everyone can participate, develop and enjoy.”

In Lassila’s opinion, the example of the home team has a huge importance in the kind of relationship a child develops with exercise.

“Children should be told that exercise is important and try your best, even if you are not the best. It’s the same thing in other school subjects.”

Skiing is one of the answers when asked about bad memories of school sports.

Lassila points out that he made the video blog as the regional director of Keski-Ostrobothnia Liikunta, which is his main job, not as a paid employee of Yle.

The former skier is satisfied with the discussion sparked by the video. The one that goes by his name 10 statements about exercise The purpose of his series is to highlight even difficult topics.

On request, Lassila sends greetings to those who have been traumatized in one way or another because of school sports.

“I hope all people find a way to move and enjoy it. All movement is equally valuable. A morning walk is just as valuable as a triathlon hobby. I would hope that if exercise-related traumas are caused by people, for example, the physical movement itself would not be blamed.”