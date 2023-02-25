WC skiing | Yle’s solution in Perttu Hyvärinen’s uproar attracted attention – this is how the boss commented

The head of Yle Urheilu, Joose Palonen, commented on the controversial decision to censor Perttu Hyvärinen’s covertly advertised product.

Perttu Hyvärinen freaked out on Friday after the combined skiing.

He broke the Ski Association’s athlete contract by appearing in front of the media with his partner’s food bin in hand. Hyvärinen receives a fine of 3,000 euros for his breach of contract.

I like it The ready-made food kippo presented was shown on Yle’s live TV broadcast after the competition. Sent in the evening In the sports box However, the product of Hyvärinen’s partner was censored. Kippo was also covered in Yle’s social media publications.

Yle’s solution sparked a really heated discussion on Twitter. The censorship decision was harshly criticized in many articles that garnered a lot of attention.

The anger was caused especially by the fact that Yle only covered the logo of one partner, even though the logos of the Finnish Ski Federation and, for example, the Hyvärinen ski brand were prominently displayed.

Head of General Sports Joose Palonen answered Ilta-Sanomi’s questions on the matter by e-mail.

Joose Palonen, what was Yle’s journalistic justification for the fact that Perttu Hyvärinen’s restaurant was blurred from the TV broadcast and covered in social media clips?

“Before we go into journalism, we have to point out that the law requires us to act like this in order to avoid hidden advertising. The journalistic basis can be found in the ethical guidelines for Yle’s programming and content. In the interview in question, a product not related to sports was clearly brought up for advertising purposes and in a way that does not belong in a sports venue.”

Yle is not allowed to act as a tool for advertising and marketing communication, for this reason the product has been faded from the picture.

Where is the line drawn for product placement/marketing spree? What if Hyvärinen had displayed his partner’s logo on, for example, his drinking belt?

“We comply with the Yle Act as well as laws and guidelines regarding marketing and hidden advertising. Yle has ethical guidelines for program operations and contents (OTS) based on them”, according to which Yle must not use its operations as an intermediary for advertising.

In connection with sports events, we comply with the regulations approved by the European Broadcasting Union EBU and international sports federations regarding the placement of advertising at the venue. It is therefore a pan-European practice that is also followed by companies other than Yle.

Joose Palonen.

Sports broadcasts inevitably show the logos and trademarks of the partners appearing at the venue. It is a reality that is not necessary or possible to completely disappear. However, there are clear rules for the placement of advertisements. Hidden advertising is prohibited.

In the Finnish supervisory authority Traficom’s ruling on hidden advertising, attention has been paid to whether a large part of the presentation of the trademark is aimed solely or at least mainly specifically at television viewers or at the audience following the event at the venue.

If a product not related to sports is brought up intentionally and in a way that does not belong to the venue of the sport, clearly for advertising purposes, it is hidden advertising. Then it is our duty to try to avoid presenting hidden advertising to the public.

So we would have to draw this line on these grounds if the situation you described came up against.

What if Hyvärinen had eaten the soup with a “restorative mindset” and not just held it in his hand?

“I refer to the previous answer: we would consider the matter on the grounds mentioned above.”

Product placement is everywhere in skiing competitions, from skiers’ skis to TV interviews. Why are other marketing actions not censored?

“I refer to the previous answer here as well. It is about whether or not the rules for the placement of advertisements at the venue are followed. You can’t completely get rid of advertisements in sports events, and there is no intention. Yle intervenes only in cases” that involve hidden advertising that violates laws and regulations.

See also US comments on North Korean missile launch Perttu Hyvärinen skied tenth in the combined race. He was disappointed with his performance.

Has the Ski Federation been in contact with Yle about it?

“At least not as far as I know, and it wouldn’t affect us in any way. From the point of view of Yle’s operations, it does not matter who the sponsors are. It is up to the sports federations and the athletes to agree whose sponsors will appear in any permitted advertising space. Our operations are only affected by whether or not pan-European rules are followed at the venue.

If Hyvärinen (or someone else) does a similar trick again, can we react to it in the live broadcast by moving the image somewhere else?

“Something surprising can always happen during a live broadcast that you don’t have time to react to. But without anything else, we strive to be prepared for all expected situations. Image choices are naturally an essential tool.”

Palonen did not answer IS’s question about whether Hyvärinen is under “special surveillance” during the final games.