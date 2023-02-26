WC skiing | Will Finland be completely without a World Cup medal? Harri Kirvesniemi corrected his forecast

Finland’s medal balance at the World Championships is still round zero. And you shouldn’t expect medals from the next games either.

Finland was not included among the big medal favorites in the pair sprints of the MM-Planica (v) on Sunday, but the end result was still inconsolable.

Krista Pärmäkoski and Jasmi Joensuu brought the Finnish women to the finish line in sixth place. In a body Niilo Moilanen and Joni Mäki were 11th.

It was Finland’s weakest total contribution during the World Championship history of pair sprint, which started in 2005.

“The line of the underbelly of these games continues. It was by no means enough for the medal fight”, Sanoma’s skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemi amount.

In the case of the women, a surprise medal was hoped for with the button success, but in the end it was quite far away.

Trying as hard as possible to fight for a medal backfired.

“There were three shockingly hard skiers on the Joensuu section. When the pace was maintained from the beginning, the bangs were not enough, and Pärmäkoski immediately had to ski too hard. You knew what the consequences would be.”

In the men’s category, you could not seriously talk about a medal even in advance.

“No matter what you guessed, Moilasen had already clearly eaten his lunch on his second leg. Mäki actually skied even a good second section and caught the lead. If you have to take something positive from the day, then going to Mäki looked a little better than the traditional sprint,” says Kirvesniemi.

of the World Cup cross-country skiing is now halfway through. Although the medal balance still looks like zero, there is no fiasco to speak of. The Finnish skiers have not been among the medal favorites in a single trip yet, and the top skiers have not been able to stretch from their baseline.

“The races have gone very much in line with preliminary expectations. Maybe a little underwhelming.”

“If you think about the previous races of the season, our realistic expectation of a medal is only during the last four days of the race,” says Kirvesniemi, referring to the messages and the long distances on the traditional route.

Next in the program are 10 and 15 kilometer (v) normal trips on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is still no point in looking for medals for Finland.

“There is no realism. The interest of Normatitkat is more in the fact that the skiers of the free relay sections are selected.”

Kirvesniemi adds that behind the medals, for example, a person in good shape Perttu Hyvärinena super-promising skier in his value competition debut Niko Anttola and performed cheerfully in the combined competition Eveliina Piippo are interesting to follow already on future normal trips.

Can we have to brew medal coffees during these games at all? Kirvesniemi already mentioned the Finnish trips to the finals, but how realistic is it to expect Finnish medals from them?

“Initially I bet 2-4 medals. After watching the beginning of the Games, it seems that the Finnish team has not progressed particularly since the World Cup. Now it has started a little worse than expected”, says Kirvesniemi.

“Now I have to say that even two can be in a tight spot.”

Regarding the relay teams, the palette is still open based on the preliminaries. When rock-hard Russia is gone, Finland should have been awarded a relay medal, but based on the preliminaries, such a one is far from certain.

“Of course, there is one big favorite in both posts. Norway in men, Sweden in women. Behind them, the deck is pretty messed up. There are quite consistent teams where even one failure can knock them out of the medals.”

“For women, Norway is next in order after Sweden. The USA is also slightly stronger than Finland in advance. Germany must also always be taken into account in women’s messages.”

On the men’s side, Finland’s relay medal is also in front of many stumps.

“Sweden has been reasonably good, but for example Edvin Anger was also in trouble in the pair sprint. France has been able to play with consistency in the past, and Italy is a bit of an enigma. The pack is open.”

If Even the posts wouldn’t become a medal yet, I guess Niskanen’s sisters Ivo and Kerttu then at the latest they would save the races with the traditional 30 and 50 kilometers?

Kirvesniemi doesn’t preach that in church either.

“Of course, both Niskas have a seam for medals. Maybe a little better to collect in advance.”

“In the men’s category, there are about 6-8 men who can win medals. When it comes to the last trip of the Games and a single race, for example lubrication and the mood of the day decide a lot. Now the men’s 50 kilometers is more difficult to predict than in the previous value races, where clear favorites have been quite clear,” says Kirvesniemi.